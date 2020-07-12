Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Jul 12, 2020, 4:29 PM

Daniel Ricciardo has vented his frustration at a "desperate" move by Lance Stroll and felt the Racing Point driver should have penalised for their clash during the Styrian Grand Prix.

The Renault Formula 1 driver had been defending sixth place against Stroll in the closing stages, with McLaren's Lando Norris closing down on the pair, and on lap 70 the Canadian driver dived up the inside of Turn 3, forcing both him and Ricciardo off the track.

Ricciardo felt Stroll deserved a penalty for the clash but in a post-race FIA race stewards investigation no action was taken on the Racing Point driver for the incident.

Ricciardo strongly disagreed with the outcome, having felt he needed to take action to avoid crashing with the Canadian driver.

"Firstly he didn't really get past, he forced both of us off the track," Ricciardo said to Sky Sports F1.

"I'll always be critical of myself and I should have closed the door but I don't think he was ever making the move so I think it was desperate.

"I think Lando was coming and I think he had to do something otherwise Lando was going to eat him up. I take the apex and we crash, so that is a frustrating end and we lost a position to Lando.

"I think we will get the one back on Stroll, but it still doesn't… it is a bit of a shame to end the race like that."

The race stewards saw the clash as a racing incident, something Stroll agreed with.

"I was catching Ricciardo but I spent the whole second stint really trying to get a good run on him but he was very strong into Turn 1 and out of Turn 1.

"That made it very challenging for me to get by. And finally I saw an opportunity, it was a very small one and I went for it. It turned out to be really hectic last lap, but a very exciting for everyone."

Related video

Next article
Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll

Previous article

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll

Next article

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues

Trending Today

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point
Formula 1 / Formula 1
25m

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

Why Super Formula's loss will be IndyCar's gain
Super Formula / Super Formula

Why Super Formula's loss will be IndyCar's gain

Doug Kalitta Sr lost cancer battle
NHRA / NHRA

Doug Kalitta Sr lost cancer battle

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Latest news

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point
Formula 1 / Formula 1
25m

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1
58m

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

2
Formula 1

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

25m
3
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

4
IndyCar

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

5
World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Funeral

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point
Formula 1

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues
Formula 1

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll
Formula 1

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll

Verstappen: Red Bull "a bit too slow" to fight Mercedes
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull "a bit too slow" to fight Mercedes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.