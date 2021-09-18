Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC

Last Sunday Ricciardo handed McLaren its first ever win since 2012, with Lando Norris' second place ensuring the Woking team's first 1-2 finish in 11 years.

Ricciardo became the 20th different driver to win an F1 grand prix for McLaren, joining an illustrious list featuring the likes of Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Mika Hakkinen, James Hunt, Niki Lauda and Emerson Fittipaldi.

That occasion was not lost on the Australian, who previously scored seven wins for Red Bull but had generally struggled to match Norris this season, his first at McLaren.

After winning the race Ricciardo, who had also been promised a ride in a Dale Earnhardt stock car by CEO Zak Brown upon achieving his first McLaren podium, said it was "a little surreal" to think that his Monza silverware would join the many trophies Senna brought to Woking in the McLaren Technology Centre's trophy cabinets.

"There’s a couple of things today, like two heroes: Dale Earnhardt, big hero of mine, and to have a chance to get behind the wheel of one of his cars is crazy. That will certainly be a 'pinch me' moment," Ricciardo said.

"The other one… I’m sorry if I sound a bit self-absorbed now but when I think of McLaren I think of Senna. That’s the early memories and I’ve seen the trophies in the cabinet at the MTC and to have a winning trophy now with my name in pretty much the same cabinet is crazy.

"These are like two little things today that I certainly appreciate, and they are two little surreal moments that I guess have hit me."

McLaren later released a video of Ricciardo placing his Monza trophy next to Senna's winning 1993 Australian Grand Prix trophy back at the factory.

The race has extra significance for Perth native Ricciardo, who was a spectator at the Adelaide street race and said he was "speechless" to be given a spot alongside the F1 legend.

"I mentioned that my trophy would be somewhere next to one of Senna's and this is Senna's from Adelaide '93," he pointed out.

"I was at the race. Pretty damn wild, so I'm nearly speechless.

"I'm going to put here and probably walk away before I start sobbing like a baby..."