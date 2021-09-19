Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1 News

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around

By:

The transformation in Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 season from the woes before the summer break to his Italian Grand Prix victory was something no one could have predicted.

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around

As the Australian ended the first half of the season having faced another pointless afternoon in Hungary, on a day when teammate Lando Norris could have finished on the podium, you could tell that some self-doubts had started to creep in.

Sure he had made some progress in getting on top of the struggles with his car, but for every two steps forward there had often been one step back.

In contrast to the days when Norris was best of the rest behind the top two teams, Ricciardo seemed completely lost at sea. Just look at Monaco where he was lapped by his teammate.

A few days after the Hungaroring race, we spoke about sim racing for a piece on F1 2021, and he ended our chat with a little joke.

“If the season keeps going shit for me, I’ll just play a bit more…” he laughed.

But when Ricciardo returned for the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August, the gaming Plan B wasn’t going to be required. There was an instant change in him.

More at home with the car, he got through to Q3 and set the fourth fastest time in the wet qualifying session at Spa: having faced elements that truly challenge how comfortable a driver is with his machinery.

Zandvoort was more difficult, as McLaren faced a track that didn’t suit its chassis at all. But, from the moment he hit the ground at Monza on the Friday, something clicked inside him.

The pace was there, and all the unease he had faced in hustling the MCL35M through the early phases of corners at the start of the season, had gone. On the brakes, one of the key factors needed to be quick at Monza, he was on it.

In Q3 it was nip and tuck with teammate Norris as they grabbed fourth and fifth on the grid for the sprint.

But the frustration at missing out on third place – by just 0.029 seconds – left him in, what he called, a ‘rage’.

Ricciardo said: “I call myself a honey badger, because I do have an ability to flip and feel a lot of rage in a short moment of time.

“So that's internally what I feel, but I'm going to be smart, hold it in and use it for good reasons in the sprint and then the race on Sunday.”

 

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Channel it he did. A great getaway from the grid in the Saturday sprint secured him a front row spot for the race on Sunday; and he knew that if he could get ahead of Max Verstappen at the start then the win was on.

That’s exactly what happened: pulling off a seamless performance under immense pressure to deliver McLaren its first win since 2012 – and confirming the old Ricciardo was back.

But what was most peculiar about Ricciardo’s return to form was that it hadn’t come as the result of some radical new setup on the car, or a different approach to driving.

Instead, Ricciardo was simply helped by getting away from it all over the summer.

The ongoing frustrations of the first half of the campaign had got him into a spiral of angst: and only by drawing a line in the sand and shutting off from the F1 world, did he break that cycle.

“I never really left, I just moved aside for a while, that’s all,” smiled Ricciardo as he spoke at Monza about what had changed.

“And it’s not even just results. It’s me, personally, internally, I definitely feel a bit more comfortable, and better within myself now.

“So I think yeah just the break, just August, it was good to really just switch off for a little bit. It was hard to get that kind of step back and look from afar and kind of gain perspective. I think it's definitely helped me return to a bit of form.”

But could it really be true that a simple summer break, of going and thinking about other stuff than F1, was all that Ricciardo needed to resurrect his 2021 campaign? Team boss Andreas Seidl has no doubts.

“Of course, we can see it in the data, and we see it in the lap times,” explained Seidl. “You can see it also in, let's say, the way he's coming across.

“He is in a much happier place, which is normal for the guys when they see that they are back to the performance they expect from themselves.”

He added: “I think it’s probably no different to anyone: sometimes it's good to have a break and have a bit of a distance maybe as well, after a very intense period for him that he was putting in a lot of energy together with the team and saw the results didn't come

“Maybe he needed that break to step away a bit, reflect and then come back and apply everything we worked through the first half of the season.

“I’m very happy with that, very happy for him, very happy for the crew as well. It's good to see that all the hard work they were putting together in the first half the season is paying off now, and for us as a team it is important to have both drivers up there at each race weekend in order to make sure we can battle this out with the Ferrari.”

With just a few points in that fight for third place in the constructors’ championship, Ricciardo summer refresher could not have come at a better time for McLaren.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Previous article

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

7 h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
NASCAR Cup

Paul Menard still loves racing but "I love my family more"

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

5
MotoGP

Pedrosa wanting to race again “a huge compliment” - KTM MotoGP boss

Latest news
Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around
Formula 1

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around

39m
Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

4 h
Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito
Formula 1

Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

19 h
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime
Formula 1

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

21 h
Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat
Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat

Sep 18, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 1: Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo seat 00:57
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Formula 1: Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo seat

Zak Brown on the historic Monza win 02:01
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Zak Brown on the historic Monza win

Andreas Seidl on McLaren winning at Monza 03:24
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Andreas Seidl on McLaren winning at Monza

Lando Norris on giving up the win and more at Monza 05:54
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Lando Norris on giving up the win and more at Monza

Daniel Ricciardo on winning the Italian Grand Prix 09:18
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo on winning the Italian Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Video Inside
Formula 1

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win Italian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

Trending Today

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Paul Menard still loves racing but "I love my family more"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Paul Menard still loves racing but "I love my family more"

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Pedrosa wanting to race again “a huge compliment” - KTM MotoGP boss
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa wanting to race again “a huge compliment” - KTM MotoGP boss

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry to support young riders
Video Inside
Moto2 Moto2

Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry to support young riders

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
21 h
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Latest news

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.