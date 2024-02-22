Ricciardo urges caution over RB F1 team expectations
Daniel Ricciardo says RB Formula 1 team has to be cautious despite a promising start to testing with the new VCARB 01 car in Bahrain.
Watch: Drainage Covers Round 2 - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 2 Reaction
The Australian finished Wednesday’s session in fourth overall, 1.2s off pacesetter Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB20, but on a par with the McLaren of Lando Norris and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.
The team formerly called AlphaTauri has undergone a revamp over the winter, with Laurent Mekies coming in as team principal and Enstone veteran Alan Permane joining as racing director.
Despite the promising start to testing Ricciardo doesn’t believe that Wednesday’s position was representative.
“I think, start of the season, we need to be a little bit cautious,” said Ricciardo. “I think the target as the season goes on is the front of the midfield. But I would say now where we are, it's probably more in the midfield.
“I'm not sure yet at the front. But that is certainly our target. I know some people are quite excited about us coming into the season, but I want to play it a little bit cautious.
“We have a decent car, but we still have a lot of work to do, and the numbers we brought for the test, we believe there's still some things to find.”
Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ricciardo also says an update package used at the final race of 2023 in Abu Dhabi gave the team some momentum heading into this year.
“I think where we came in to Abu Dhabi, with some updates, the car felt pretty good,” he said.
“We made a few more changes, obviously, coming into the season. There's definitely some positives, but clear that we still have some lap time to find.
“I know it's just day one. But there's definitely still some cars that are faster than us, not only the Red Bull, but I think there's a couple others. So still some things to find, but general feel and balance is actually okay. So it's now just finding a bit more lap time. But feeling on the car is okay.”
Ricciardo’s team-mate Yuki Tsunoda agreed the package run at last year’s finale had been a useful step towards the new car.
“We put the upgrades in the last race of 2023,” said the Japanese driver. “Many of the teams didn't do it, and also that's how we were pushing in 2023, so there's bit of time to find where we can improve.
“And also we built a new team, we reinforced a complete new team, new people, so it will take time to develop in general, also including performance as well. So hopefully it will be better for the year. It looks okay. But it’s testing, so it's hard to say.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"
Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step" Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"
How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car
How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car
De Vries loses court case over loan and AlphaTauri F1 earnings
De Vries loses court case over loan and AlphaTauri F1 earnings De Vries loses court case over loan and AlphaTauri F1 earnings
Latest news
Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review
Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2 Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2
HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans
HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans
Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster
Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster
Prime
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments