Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams
By:

Daniel Ricciardo says that having more low-grip track surfaces in Formula 1 would feel like a ‘robbery’ for teams that are asked to build the world’s fastest racing cars.

The Turkish Grand Prix weekend was brought alive when the newly resurfaced asphalt offered little grip.

The situation was made even worse in qualifying and the race when they were hit by rain, and there were a number of spins as drivers battled to find the limits.

But despite the frustrations that many leading figures felt, the lack of grip helped produced a great spectacle, with Lance Stroll taking a maiden pole position and Lewis Hamilton pulling off a brilliant win.

While the entertainment value prompted some talk about the benefits that could be had from more lower grip tracks, Ricciardo is very sceptical about that being a route the sport should take.

Asked if F1 could learn anything from what happened in Turkey, Ricciardo said: “Yes. That this is not the answer.

“Look, don't get me wrong, and I knew everyone sitting on the couch had a fun and exciting one to watch, but, I think to be honest, I don't know if we learn anything from this weekend.

“We'll probably never come to a situation like it again with this level of grip. I think as well when teams are spending so much money developing cars and putting all the knowledge into designing the fastest race cars in the world, not being able to use them….if it was all the time, it would feel like a robbery.

“It's like why are we putting so much into these cars if we can't actually push the limits?”

Read Also:

But Ricciardo’s scepticism about the surface has not been backed up by F1 chief Ross Brawn, who reckoned the weekend benefited from circumstances that allowed driver talent to come to the fore.

Writing in his regular column, F1’s managing director of motorsport Brawn said: “I think drivers sometimes need to remember it’s a competition of who crosses the line first so while grip levels weren’t high, it was the same for everyone. Some drivers got their head down and came to terms with it, others found it a distraction.

“Having a challenging surface as we had this weekend was no bad thing. It showed a driver’s talent to the max. I don’t think grip levels are a measure of the level of competition you will have.

“Competition needs to be fair and equal. It’s a sport, so we need to give everyone same opportunity. It’s challenging, but that should be seen as good thing.”

Related video

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

Previous article

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

Tony Stewart to drive Mopar Midget at Madera
USAC USAC / News

Tony Stewart to drive Mopar Midget at Madera

Rins rivalry part of Suzuki's MotoGP success in 2020 - Mir
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins rivalry part of Suzuki's MotoGP success in 2020 - Mir

Cindric impressed by Keselowski’s IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Cindric impressed by Keselowski’s IndyCar test

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Latest news

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me

Trending

1
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

3h
2
Formula 1

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

2h
4
USAC

Tony Stewart to drive Mopar Midget at Madera

5
MotoGP

Rins rivalry part of Suzuki's MotoGP success in 2020 - Mir

30min

Latest news

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Low-grip tracks feel like a robbery for F1 teams

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Formula 1

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me
Formula 1

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me

Ferrari: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles
Formula 1

Ferrari: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles

Latest videos

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe 23:00
Formula 1
17h

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos 02:54
Formula 1
18h

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos

How it Works! The Formula 1 Safety Car Explained 06:26
Formula 1
21h

How it Works! The Formula 1 Safety Car Explained

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant? 16:34
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2020

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant?

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title 04:53
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2020

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.