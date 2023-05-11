Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023 Next / Aston Martin: "Not playing the lottery" key to run of F1 podiums
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo's AlphaTauri F1 seat fitting fuels de Vries rumours

Daniel Ricciardo's recent visit to AlphaTauri's Formula 1 factory in Italy for a seat fitting has fuelled rumours that he could be set to replace Nyck de Vries.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Giacomo Rauli
Daniel Ricciardo, Reserve driver Red Bull Racing

However, while de Vries is facing some tough times in his rookie season, Ricciardo's presence in Faenza does not mean a driver change is definitely on its way.

Instead, Ricciardo's visit was nothing out of the ordinary. As part of his arrangement with Red Bull for this year, where will be a reserve driver at some races, the Australian will also fulfil that role for AlphaTauri, so a seat fitting is a necessity.

Ricciardo has yet to drive an F1 car since taking on his Red Bull job, with his first outing in the RB19 set to take place in the post-British Grand Prix tyre test at Silverstone.

But with Red Bull claiming that Ricciardo has rediscovered his missing form in its simulator to be back to his best, he would be an obvious contender at AlphaTauri if the Italian outfit elected to make a change.

De Vries has had a difficult baptism with the Italian team, having yet to score a point and getting involved in his fair share of incidents.

His best result of the season was 14th in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He crashed out in Australia and Baku, and came home in 18th in Miami after running into the back of Lando Norris on the opening lap.

For now, the team is keeping faith in de Vries, with team principal Franz Tost having said at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that it would be wrong to expect a rookie not to endure his fair share of incidents.

"As I always say, there is a learning process and a crash period because, if the drivers don't crash, they don't know the limit," he said.

"This is a credit you must give them, otherwise it doesn't work. And there was no driver not crashing. I remember with Sebastian [Vettel] in the first races, he came back on the first lap most often without the front nose. That's part of the game."

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, hits Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, at the start of the race

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, hits Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, at the start of the race

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

High-level sources have also suggested that if de Vries does not deliver the step forward that Red Bull is hoping for, then it is far from a given that Ricciardo would be first in line to replace him.

It is understood that Red Bull would, first of all, consider other youngsters on its junior roster.

Liam Lawson, who has impressed in Super Formula this year after winning his maiden race in the category, would be the most logical choice.

Furthermore, Red Bull could even opt for F2 regular Ayumu Iwasa who, despite a disappointing recent weekend in Baku, has two race victories under his belt this season and currently lies third in the standings.

With a triple-header coming up on tracks that de Vries knows, there should be a better opportunity to judge his potential, which is why how he does at Imola, Monaco and Barcelona will be crucial to dictating his future.

De Vries himself said he was looking forward to his chances for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, because there should be a good performance step from the team as well as it being a more regular weekend.

"We are bringing some kind of bigger update," he said. "So yeah, we're kind of excited for that weekend, to see if we can make a step up. And it's obviously a normal weekend, which also helps."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023

Aston Martin: "Not playing the lottery" key to run of F1 podiums
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Pirelli to introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP

Pirelli to introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP

Formula 1

Pirelli to introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP Pirelli to introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Formula 1

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Latest news

McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella

McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella

F1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella

WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up

WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up

Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value

Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value

Auto Automotive

Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value

IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again

IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again

Indy IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe