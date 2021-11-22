Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen "knew" he would be penalised after Qatar F1 qualifying Next / Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving

By:

Daniel Ricciardo says he was losing two seconds per lap in the first half of Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix due to a system error that warned him to save fuel from the start.

Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving

McLaren driver Ricciardo had qualified a disappointing 14th on Saturday and any chance of recovering was compromised by his team telling him to be very conservative during the first half of the event.

Later in the race he was given the go-ahead to run flat out again, but he had already dropped out contention and he finished out of the points in 12th place.

"After the start we had fuel saving from super early in the race," Ricciardo said. "And I started doing what I thought was already a lot, and it was not enough.

"So Tom [Stallard, race engineer] said: 'You need to do more, you need to do more. It's not enough and blah, blah, blah.'

"To a point where I think at times we were losing probably two seconds a lap fuel saving.

"And with that, brakes get cold, tyres get cold, and you lose grip as well, so it's just kind of a downward spiral.

"So we were fuel saving for I would say a good half of the race and that just took us way, way out.

"It's the most I've had to save and the earliest in the race I've ever had to save. I was coasting at every corner and it was never enough.

"And then I don't know what happened with obviously the system, or they got another reading, but then Tom was like: 'Alright, no more, just push'.

"And I said: 'But wait, no fuel saving?' He goes: 'No, just push!' So I was like: 'I'm so confused…'

"It's clearly a system error today and it's a shame because when I could push, I felt the reference time I got at the time I was able to get.

"But we were I guess at the mercy of an error today with the reading."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo's life was already made harder at the start when he lost a couple of places after struggling to find a braking reference point for the first corner.

"The actual launch wasn't bad, but there was Charles [Leclerc] and [Lance] Stroll and I think I was kind of in the middle and I basically couldn't see Turn 1.

"Obviously when you are towards the back it's quite hard to see that far through the pack, so then you kind of look for the braking markers, just to get a reference on when to brake.

"And I just couldn't see them. So I kind of stayed in until as long as I could and then I lifted.

"I ultimately just lifted way too early and then a lot of people I think on the outside had a clear run and went so.

Read Also:

"I guess I was just not in a great position. But, yeah, I don't really know what I could have done more in that split second but of course I'll have a look."

He added: "I'm going to look at the bright side and say I'm glad it didn't happen in call it a podium position, because that would have been the most painful thing ever, but if definitely took us out of a chance for points."

shares
comments
Verstappen "knew" he would be penalised after Qatar F1 qualifying
Previous article

Verstappen "knew" he would be penalised after Qatar F1 qualifying
Next article

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Masi: Horner criticism of Qatar F1 marshal “not accepted” Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Masi: Horner criticism of Qatar F1 marshal “not accepted”

Pirelli to investigate Qatar F1 tyre failures Qatar GP
Formula 1

Pirelli to investigate Qatar F1 tyre failures

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style Mexican GP
Formula 1

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Latest news

Bizarre quirk of Qatar kerbs caused F1 problems, reckons Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bizarre quirk of Qatar kerbs caused F1 problems, reckons Mercedes

Gasly frustrated by "shocking" AlphaTauri F1 pace in Qatar race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly frustrated by "shocking" AlphaTauri F1 pace in Qatar race

Alpine: Alonso Qatar F1 podium "a question of a few corners"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso Qatar F1 podium "a question of a few corners"

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Qatar Grand Prix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
21 h
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Prime

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.