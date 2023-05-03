Mercedes: F1 ride control gains more critical than downforce improvements
Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff has selected “ride control” as the biggest limitation facing the team in 2023 as it works to create the “least s**ttiest” ground-effects Formula 1 car.
Fixes for the W14’s cockpit being placed too far forward relative to the front wheels, and the true impact of the technical switch of Mike Elliott and James Allison, likely will not be realised until 2024.
But after identifying design flaws with the car prior to Bahrain pre-season testing, a B-spec machine has been promised, with the first major upgrade set for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in late May.
Wolff has spoken of a “need to manage everyone’s expectations” regarding the step forward the developments will immediately deliver and has singled out “ride” as the biggest area of focus.
Wolff said of the coming tweaks: “The target is Imola. I just need to manage everyone’s expectations because we are talking so much about the upgrade that when we put it down on the track, we aren’t likely to run circles around Red Bull. It is going to be a good baseline, I think.”
Allison has already noted that the team is working to unlock more downforce while the drawing office has been tasked with penning a revised suspension.
This, Allison reckons, will “help the underlying balance of the car... to make it a more drivable”.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, leaves the garage
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Expanding on the area of weakness, Wolff chose ride as “the main thing” for Mercedes, and that its performance in Baku was not defined by the car being draggy “because nobody overtook nobody”. Fixing the ride would help Mercedes create the “least s**ttiest” car for the ground-effect rules.
Wolff continued: “For our car, it is more about the ride control than it is about sheer downforce.
“We could put a lot of downforce on the car but the car would be too low and too stiff.
“You can see on the onboards, [Red Bull] is barely moving and the speed on the straights, all the bumps, the car balance is easy. If you look at all the other onboards, it looks like the cars are tricky.
“I think generally the ground effect cars are s**t cars, it is just who has the least s**ttiest, isn’t it?”
Wolff said that were it not for the F1 cost cap, Mercedes would bring an entirely new chassis during the season but has instead focused on the suspension and floor aero given the financial limitations.
He continued: “What we have to really decide carefully is what is it we want to upgrade - we're bringing a new front suspension to Imola and the aero upgrade that comes with it and floor.
He added: “If we get the platform right, it's less about adding 10 points of downforce.
“It's more about giving the drivers a car where, if they turn the wheel into the corner, they actually know the rear doesn't overtake them - that's the problem.”
Related video
Sainz felt “on the limit of crashing” in F1 Azerbaijan GP
Alpine's new F1 floor "overperformed" amid Baku disaster
Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff
Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff
Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"
Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there" Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
Latest news
Perez: Curing key weakness has unleashed F1 title bid
Perez: Curing key weakness has unleashed F1 title bid Perez: Curing key weakness has unleashed F1 title bid
Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS
Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS
Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP
Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP
Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races
Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.