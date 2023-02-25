Subscribe
Previous / Nowhere to hide for latest F1 technical tweaks in Bahrain test Next / How much trouble is McLaren really in with its 2023 F1 car?
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

Rivals single out Aston Martin as F1 midfield team to watch

Aston Martin's performance in 2023 Formula 1 winter testing has caught the eye of several drivers, with Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu admitting Fernando Alonso "seems to be very competitive".

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Rivals single out Aston Martin as F1 midfield team to watch
Listen to this article

Even before pre-season testing started in Bahrain there were positive rumours about Aston's aero numbers.

While it is still hard to draw conclusions from the timesheets as testing rolls into the third and final day, rival drivers and teams have seen enough from Alonso's long runs and his AMR23's compliant behaviour to single Aston out as one of the teams to watch this season.

"It's clear Aston Martin did a step," said Alfa Romeo's Zhou, who shared the track with the two-time world champion for all of Friday.

"Alonso seems to be very competitive over the two days, both conditions. I think he will be one of the top guys in midfield battle."

Zhou topped Friday's timetable, albeit on Pirelli's softest C5 tyres, but thinks Alfa won't be too far off either after it enjoyed a productive and trouble-free pre-season.

"It seems like we both made a step and over the two days they seem to be a little bit faster, but we're close.

"I feel like there's still areas I can improve and there will be another tight battle."

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When Kevin Magnussen was asked if anyone caught his attention, the Haas driver also singled out Aston.

"I think Aston Martin looks fast. They seem to constantly be doing good long runs," he said.

"And when they try to put a lap time they seem to do it as well. So I think they look like they've done a big step. But again, who knows."

Alpine's Esteban Ocon agreed with that assessment, but pointed out that there are still too many variables to get a reliable picture.

"I think it's early days to really give conclusion," he cautioned. "With those cars, it's so easy to go from five seconds slower to five seconds quicker in one go, so... it's difficult to exactly tell, the fuel loads, the energy management and what engine mode you run.

"They look for sure competitive at the moment, but the Williams also look competitive. I think it's gonna be a close fight, like it always is."

Aston Martin disappointingly finished seventh in the 2022 season but the Lawrence Stroll-owned team has gone on a large recruiting spree, spearheaded by the arrival of former Red Bull aero chief Dan Fallows as its new technical director.

Alonso is undertaking the bulk of Aston's testing this week, with Lance Stroll ruled out after sustaining a wrist injury in a bike accident.

While it is still unknown if Stroll will be fit in time for next weekend's season opener, reserve driver Felipe Drugovich has deputised for the Canadian in the Bahrain test.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Nowhere to hide for latest F1 technical tweaks in Bahrain test

How much trouble is McLaren really in with its 2023 F1 car?

Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez puts Red Bull on top as pre-season ends

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez puts Red Bull on top as pre-season ends

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez puts Red Bull on top as pre-season ends 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez puts Red Bull on top as pre-season ends

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Leclerc leads final morning of running for Ferrari

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Leclerc leads final morning of running for Ferrari

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Leclerc leads final morning of running for Ferrari 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Leclerc leads final morning of running for Ferrari

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the job of F1 race engineer The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact

Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact

Formula E

Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact

Ferrari: No cause for alarm over Red Bull’s impressive F1 test pace

Ferrari: No cause for alarm over Red Bull’s impressive F1 test pace

Formula 1

Ferrari: No cause for alarm over Red Bull’s impressive F1 test pace Ferrari: No cause for alarm over Red Bull’s impressive F1 test pace

How F1 teams made the most of last day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

How F1 teams made the most of last day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

Formula 1

How F1 teams made the most of last day of 2023 testing in Bahrain How F1 teams made the most of last day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

Tasmania TCR: Sweeny takes early series lead

Tasmania TCR: Sweeny takes early series lead

TCRA TCR Australia

Tasmania TCR: Sweeny takes early series lead Tasmania TCR: Sweeny takes early series lead

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

What we learned on Day 1 of testing What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023

What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023 What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Is porpoising eradicated from F1? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on Day 1 in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Somerfield

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.