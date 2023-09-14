ROKiT set to refile Williams F1 legal case in California after Florida dismissal
ROKiT boss Jonathan Kendrick has said he is “not letting go” of his $149m legal action against Williams, despite its dismissal by a Florida court on technical grounds.
The case was dismissed after the judge ruled that ROKiT's lawyer was not allowed to practice in the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, where it was filed.
Kendrick will now shift the case to California, where the Englishman and his company are based.
"I'm not letting this go," Kendrick told Motorsport.com. "We're going to refile in California."
The case relates to ROKiT's period as title sponsor of the Grove outfit. The company paid Williams $19m in 2019 and fulfilled its commitments, but when the start of the 2020 season was delayed by COVID-19, Kendrick asked to renegotiate payments.
But in May and several weeks before the first race, Williams ended the agreement and the cars raced without its ROKiT livery that season.
A dispute over the unpaid fees for 2020 subsequently went to the London Court of International Arbitration, where Williams ultimately proved successful.
In April this year, ROKiT launched legal action against Williams, also naming former deputy team principal Claire Williams and past team executives Mike O'Driscoll (who served as CEO) and Doug Lafferty (who was chief financial officer). All three left the team in the autumn of 2020 as a result of the takeover by Dorilton.
Kendrick said a Florida court was chosen essentially because of Miami's F1 current connections.
The filing claimed that the team made "fraudulent statements" about its potential competitiveness, with ROKiT in essence suggesting that the ICA didn't have the full story when it made its arbitration decision.
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW42
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The claim noted that "as a direct and proximate result of the fraudulent statements made by the defendants, plaintiffs have suffered significant financial loss and damage to their goodwill and business reputation," and asked for compensation for "an amount in excess of $149,528,550 dollars".
Kendrick's case was launched on his behalf by Larry Klayman, a well-known lawyer who has been involved in a number of high-profile actions, including some against former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and current president Joe Biden.
Last week Judge Beth Bloom dismissed the case on the grounds that Klayman is currently unable to operate in the Southern Florida District Court due to the fallout from an unrelated matter.
Following a motion for clarification from the Williams side, Judge Bloom noted that Klayman had been "suspended from practice in the District Court" and that ROKiT had "failed to obtain counsel authorised to practice in this District."
With the Florida case now not proceeding Kendrick will switch his focus to California, with a new legal team, as Klayman isn't licensed to work in the state.
Klayman downplayed the reasons behind the dismissal of the ROKiT case.
"I have challenged the suspension," he told Motorsport.com. "There's a motion pending to set it aside. Because it's incorrect.
"This is a matter which is 15 years old, coming out of the District of Columbia, which is a very toxic place. I took on Obama and it just so happens the judge who dismissed the case is an Obama appointee."
Regarding the ROKiT case, he said: "It was dismissed without prejudice, and it will be refiled in another court very shortly in the next few days.
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
"It will be refiled in California. That was a strategic decision that was made before the judge dismissed the case. So we were going to that anyway. It will be handled by California lawyers. Not by me.
"No harm has been done, no rights have been lost. That's key. The case was not dismissed on its merits."
With the Florida case over and no formal filing anywhere else as yet, the Williams team's current position is that the matter is completed.
"Williams Racing can confirm that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida has dismissed all claims filed by ROKiT against Williams and its former directors," a spokesperson told Motorsport.com.
"Having successfully obtained an arbitration award against ROKiT in the UK and successfully securing confirmation of the arbitral award by a federal court in the United States, Williams continues to place its trust in the legal system with regard to its dispute with ROKiT, and looks forward to receipt of the amount awarded to it under the original arbitral award."
Related video
Haas to become final F1 downwash convert amid Austin concept switch
Verstappen reckons Wolff should appreciate F1 dominance after Wikipedia dig
Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony"
Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony" Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony"
Albon: Williams "won't really stand a chance" in next F1 races
Albon: Williams "won't really stand a chance" in next F1 races Albon: Williams "won't really stand a chance" in next F1 races
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Latest news
Hamilton: Mercedes has to "level up" to beat Verstappen and Red Bull in F1
Hamilton: Mercedes has to "level up" to beat Verstappen and Red Bull in F1 Hamilton: Mercedes has to "level up" to beat Verstappen and Red Bull in F1
Armstrong gets first taste of IndyCar ovals in Texas test
Armstrong gets first taste of IndyCar ovals in Texas test Armstrong gets first taste of IndyCar ovals in Texas test
Norris gets "exciting" McLaren F1 car upgrade for Singapore GP
Norris gets "exciting" McLaren F1 car upgrade for Singapore GP Norris gets "exciting" McLaren F1 car upgrade for Singapore GP
F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone in Singapore
F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone in Singapore F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone in Singapore
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.