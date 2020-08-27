Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"

shares
comments
Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"
By:

George Russell believes Williams faces two "really tough" upcoming Formula 1 race weekends at Spa and Monza due to the team's "draggy" FW43 car.

Williams has enjoyed an uplift in performance this year after a difficult 2019 campaign, fighting regularly with the likes of Haas and Alfa Romeo in F1's lower-midfield through qualifying.

But the team has seen a drop off in the races, leaving it at the foot of the championship without a point to its name so far this season.

The Mercedes-powered teams are expected to impress at the power-sensitive circuits in Belgium and Italy over the next two weeks, given the strength of the German manufacturer's engine.

Russell was less certain of Williams' chances of being stronger at the next two races, believing the draggy nature of the team's 2020 car will make life difficult on the high-speed tracks.

"Even though we have the strongest engine in the back, we are by far the draggiest car on the grid," Russell said.

"That is why you've seen us go really strong in Budapest in the last two years, because it is not a power sensitive circuit as such.

"Even though we have a lot of power, we're not really utilising it, because we have so much drag on the car.

"Compared to the Racing Point and Mercedes we are a huge margin amount of speed down on them purely because the car is so draggy.

"Even though on paper you think 'well, we have a Mercedes, we should be flying in Spa and Monza', it's not the case.

"Unfortunately aerodynamically we have a really poor efficiency in the car. And that will actually make it really tough for us."

Read Also:

Williams spent the 2019 season far adrift from the rest of the field amid struggles with its car, but made considerable progress over the winter to get into the fight with Haas and Alfa Romeo.

Russell said the added competition and target of catching the other midfield teams offered motivation to Williams, and for him as a driver to try and bridge the gap.

"It's motivation, for all of us," Russell said.

"We don't want to be here fighting for the latter positions. But the fact that we are on par with the Haas and the Alfas - they probably still just have the legs on us - but they are really within striking distance.

"It adds that extra motivation for me as a driver, the team to really try and get everything out of it. It's going to keep allowing everybody to push further to try and get us back into the B class category.

"At the moment we're in the C class, along with Haas and Alfa. We still need to keep pushing to get to the B class. But obviously Mercedes and Red Bull are just in a league of their own at the moment."

Related video

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

Previous article

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Jack McCoy passes at 72
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

Jack McCoy passes at 72

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Press release

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve

Mercedes F1 engine boss Cowell undecided on next move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 engine boss Cowell undecided on next move

Trending

1
NASCAR

Jack McCoy passes at 72

2
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

4
IndyCar

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"
Formula 1

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Formula 1

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve
Formula 1

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve

Mercedes F1 engine boss Cowell undecided on next move
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 engine boss Cowell undecided on next move

The Hamilton trend Bottas must halt in 2020
Formula 1

The Hamilton trend Bottas must halt in 2020

Latest videos

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:20
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.