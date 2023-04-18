Russell: F1 calendar logistics "will be improved"

F1's 2023 season started with three trips to the Arabian peninsula in four weeks for testing and the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix. It then headed to Melbourne for a standalone weekend on the other side of the world, before another planned standalone weekend in China - that has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Next up F1 travels to Baku, which oddly enough is twinned with a race in Miami the next weekend. After that F1 is set for its first of two triple headers, which return to the calendar despite universal criticism, featuring races in Imola, Monaco and Barcelona on consecutive weekends.

In his role as GPDA director Mercedes driver Russell has been vocal in the past about the need to reshuffle the calendar to make it much more sustainable for staff. And while the results are not yet visible, Russell thinks the drivers are being listened to and that the calendar will be put together more logically in the next few years.

"I think collectively we have a really strong input and I think Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] is incredibly open to hear our views and have conversations," Russell said.

"There's obviously been a lot of talk about how sustainable the calendar is, jumping from the Middle East to America and back to Europe and I think in years to come that will be improved. I think for a lot of the fans it doesn't make a lot of sense.

Melbourne's position on the calendar has been called into question Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Australian Grand Prix being a standalone event is a particular sore thumb, and one that can easily be addressed, as F1 personnel travelling back to Europe from Melbourne are typically flying through Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Doha anyway.

The Albert Park event was last twinned with a race in 2013, when it ran back-to-back with the Malaysian Grand Prix, another easily accessible destination from Australia. Since then, there has always been a two-week gap with the following race in Malaysia or Bahrain, which not only adds extra mileage but makes jetlag more challenging as well.

Teams would also prefer seeing the races in Miami and Canada twinned, and the second 2023 triple-header featuring Austin, Mexico and Brazil is looking particularly punishing.

"There are a lot of limitations with the climate; we race at certain events and limitations of street circuits, of when they can open them," said Russell. "But definitely I think Australia needs to be back-to-back with a Middle Eastern race, because I think almost all of us flew out here on a Saturday or Sunday last week.

"All of the mechanics, the engineers likewise so you're already losing those additional three or four days. So yeah, it makes sense to be back-to-back with a Middle Eastern race."

Amid talks on weekend format changes Russell thinks some of the strain of a 24-race calendar can be eased by only hosting one practice session on Friday afternoon, so teams can arrive on site one day later.

"For the benefit of the 2,000 or 3,000 people travelling around the world, having the first session on a Friday afternoon, evening so there's less pressure for teams to arrive, let’s say, on a Wednesday," he replied when asked about his ideal race weekend format.

"If you have your first session on Friday morning you need to be here on a Thursday, which for a lot of the races requires flying on a Wednesday.

"If we can push that back to allow teams to fly on a Thursday morning; you add that up over 24 races in a year, you’re getting on for almost a month extra at home or sleeping in your own bed, which is huge for everybody in this circus."