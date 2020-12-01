Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Tickets
shares
comments
Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes
By:

George Russell has emerged as the front runner to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Motorsport.com understands, with a final decision due on Wednesday morning.

With Hamilton having been forced out of this weekend’s second Bahrain race because of a positive coronavirus test, Mercedes has been pondering its options about who best to step in.

It is understood that the choice from the off was whether to hand the opportunity to reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who is flying to Bahrain tonight following this week’s Formula E test at Valencia, or arrange a deal to take Russell from Williams.

Vandoorne and Russell are the only two available drivers who have had seat fittings with the team and have previous experience of working with the outfit, factors that are believed to rule out other options like Nico Hulkenberg.

Read Also:

Russell is part of the Mercedes young driver programme and his three-year deal at Williams was always being viewed as a way of preparing him for a future with the German car manufacturer’s works team.

Any move to take Russell would not be automatic, however, with the young Briton under firm contract at his current Grove-based outfit.

However, with Mercedes having a good relationship with the Williams team, it is possible that a separate deal could be arranged to loan him out. Sources suggest that discussions about a potential deal are ongoing.

Beyond any financial incentive of loaning Russell, an added attraction for Williams would also be that the youngster, who is committed to the team for 2021, would return to it after his loan spell as a higher profile driver with some solid experience from a front-running car and potentially strong results underneath him.

Russell also brings with him current race experience and a good understanding of this year’s Pirelli tyres.

For while Vandoorne has extensively tested in the Mercedes simulator, and will likely having done preparation work for this weekend’s race on the outer loop, he has not raced in F1 since the end of the 2018 F1 season.

Russell is believed to be Mercedes’ preferred option because of the benefits it will bring him in terms of his long term development.

But it is understood no final decision has been taken as talks remain ongoing between Mercedes and Williams about the scope of any arrangement.

Mercedes is believed to want a decision made by Wednesday morning, however, so it can prepare properly for the weekend ahead.

Should a deal be struck for Russell to move to Mercedes for either one or two grands prix, then Williams is likely to promote its reserve driver Jack Aitken for his F1 debut.

Aitken is due to race in the F2 season finale this weekend, and took part in a Friday free practice session for Williams at this year’s Styrian Grand Prix.

Related video

Steiner responds to Mazepin pay driver criticism

Previous article

Steiner responds to Mazepin pay driver criticism

Next article

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP Tickets
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , George Russell
Teams Mercedes , Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

FIA won’t relax impeding rules for Bahrain’s short lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA won’t relax impeding rules for Bahrain’s short lap

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

Morgan Shepherd defends his actions at Loudon
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Morgan Shepherd defends his actions at Loudon

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

3h
2
Formula 1

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

2h
3
Formula 1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

2h
4
Formula 1

FIA won’t relax impeding rules for Bahrain’s short lap

6h
5
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Latest news

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1
Formula 1

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
6h

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
9h

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? 04:51
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

What Saved Grosjean's Life? 14:17
Formula 1
Dec 1, 2020

What Saved Grosjean's Life?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.