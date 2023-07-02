Subscribe
Previous / Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP Next / FIA unable to review 1200 potential F1 track limit offences in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria

George Russell says Mercedes’ pace was “substantially worse” than anticipated in what Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff reckoned to be a “bruising” 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:

Lewis Hamilton led team-mate George Russell for a 7-8 result at the Red Bull Ring. Seven-time champion Hamilton finished 39 seconds behind runaway victor Max Verstappen, who might have crossed the line a further 20s ahead had he not made a late pitstop to successfully take the bonus point for fastest lap away from Red Bull stablemate Sergio Perez.

Read Also:

Hamilton, who struggled with car balance and copped a 5s penalty for exceeding track limits that was served at his pitstop, was even radioed by Wolff to stop complaining about his W14.

This team result came despite Mercedes bringing a radical upgrade for the recent Monaco GP, which led to a double podium in Spain ahead of Hamilton finishing third in Canada.

Russell said the drop back down the order caught the team by surprise as the pace was “substantially worse” than predicted.

He told Sky Sports: “I'm sure we'll get to the bottom of it. But we still have the same car as we had two races ago in Barcelona when we were flying. So, the only thing that's probably different is the tyres. Something we need to understand.

“It definitely doesn't feel as we want it to. The car's moving around a lot, a little bit worse than all of the other circuits. But the pace was substantially worse than we were expecting.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes finished directly behind two powertrain customer cars, as Lando Norris ran to fifth for McLaren ahead of Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

Russell, who with Alonso was the only driver not to be flagged for exceeding track limits during the 71-lap race, said in the media pen: “We took a big step backwards, and Lando and McLaren were a big surprise for us. So, they clearly got it right.

“We have a fast car in certain circumstances. We just need to understand why we didn't this weekend.”

Wolff, meanwhile, declared the outing to be “bruising” for his eight-time constructors’ champion outfit. The Austrian said: “It was a bruising day. We couldn't make the car quick.

“We saw it from Friday onwards that we were lacking a couple of tenths or a bit more and that was the case today.

“The swings are quite interesting that one weekend it's us who are the first challenger [to Red Bull] and then it's Ferrari, and then it is Aston Martin and this time we were on the back end of that group.

“You’re sitting there for 90 minutes trying to optimise the strategy or getting the best support to the drivers, but if there's just no inherent pace, that's a tough 90 minutes for all of us.

“I think we were equal with some of the good guys in the high speed, but the car was never in the right place. We suffered from all of the conditions from understeer to oversteer. It was never any good.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

FIA unable to review 1200 potential F1 track limit offences in Austrian GP
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce

The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce

Formula 1
Austrian GP

The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards" Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns

Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns

Formula 1

Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe