Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Russell: Mercedes' 2024 F1 car won't be as rushed as last year

George Russell says he is confident Mercedes will not fall into car design “traps” with its 2024 Formula 1 challenger, as it did with the “little bit rushed” W14 design. 

Alex Kalinauckas
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Mercedes made a surprise call to continue with its ‘zeropod’ sidepod design and overall car concept first conceived in 2022’s recalcitrant W13 at the start of F1’s new ground-effect era, with the team mistakenly believing it could be made into a Red Bull challenger following Russell’s win ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 
 
But Mercedes swiftly moved to abandon that approach once the W14 was revealed to be badly off the pace in the 2023 Bahrain test and season opener. 
 
It was updated with Red Bull’s downwash sidepod concept at the Monaco GP, with team principal Toto Wolff saying recently “there's almost every component that's being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance” with 2024’s W15. 
 
These changes, Wolff said, would cover “how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow”. 
 
Speaking to select media including Motorsport.com, Russell said he felt “more confident going into this [2023-2024 winter] break” because Mercedes has been “working on the new [W15] concept for a long time and there’s been so much due diligence gone into that concept”. 
 
“Whereas I think last year it was all a little bit rushed,” he added. 
 
“We didn’t have all the information to hand, we may have jumped to a couple of conclusions without thoroughly going through the consequences. 
 
“And we learned when the car hit the ground this year that we made a step forward in some regards, but it came with a lot of baggage and we hadn’t taken that into consideration.  

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

“So, I think we’ve done a great job to truly understand what we need.  

“We’ve obviously had a further 12 months’ experience to further understand the car and what brings the performance.  
 
“I think last year we put all our eggs in one basket and that wasn’t a basket that provided the performance we were expecting. 
 
“[But], the fact is we’ve got to close a huge gap.  
 
“The Red Bull dominance this year is probably the greatest - I think statistically it is the most dominant car ever, so we’ve all got a huge task on our hands. 
 
“But I’m going into next year with an open mind.  
 
“I don’t think anyone’s expecting either us, McLaren, Aston Martin or Ferrari to make that step straightaway.  
 
“But [I’m] definitely confident we won’t fall into some of the same traps we did this [last] year.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article F1 steering wheels: How they work, what the buttons do and more
Next article FIA wants to avoid weight “haggling” with F1 2026 rules
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Stella praises Norris help in McLaren F1 car development despite “stress” to win

Stella praises Norris help in McLaren F1 car development despite “stress” to win

Formula 1

Stella praises Norris help in McLaren F1 car development despite “stress” to win Stella praises Norris help in McLaren F1 car development despite “stress” to win

Newey: Plans for more active aero "appropriate" for F1

Newey: Plans for more active aero "appropriate" for F1

Formula 1

Newey: Plans for more active aero "appropriate" for F1 Newey: Plans for more active aero "appropriate" for F1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen adds Daytona ARCA race to 2024 schedule

Shane van Gisbergen adds Daytona ARCA race to 2024 schedule

ARCA ARCA

Shane van Gisbergen adds Daytona ARCA race to 2024 schedule Shane van Gisbergen adds Daytona ARCA race to 2024 schedule

F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles

F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles

F1 Formula 1

F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles

The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish

The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish

FE Formula E

The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish

What's behind Alonso's test in an Aston Martin DTM car?

What's behind Alonso's test in an Aston Martin DTM car?

DTM DTM

What's behind Alonso's test in an Aston Martin DTM car? What's behind Alonso's test in an Aston Martin DTM car?

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe