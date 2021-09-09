Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Formula 1 News

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

By:

George Russell says Mercedes made it “very clear” that he will be on “level terms” with Lewis Hamilton when they become Formula 1 teammates in 2022.

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

Mercedes put an end to months of speculation by announcing on Tuesday that Russell would be joining its works F1 team next year, replacing Valtteri Bottas after spending three seasons with Williams.

Russell has been a member of Mercedes’ young driver programme since 2017, and deputised for Hamilton at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix after the seven-time world champion was ruled out by COVID-19.

The move will provide Russell the first chance of his F1 career to regularly fight at the front of the field, with many expecting there to be a close fight against Hamilton, a driver 13 years his senior.

But Russell is not joining Mercedes expecting to play a number two role to Hamilton, saying that he would be “definitely going on level terms” next year.

“That was made very clear to me,” Russell said.

“I think Mercedes are always respectful in that regard, to give both drivers the best opportunity.

“Naturally I believe in myself, and I have high aspirations. But equally I know just how tough it is going to be.

“Lewis is a seven-time world champion for a reason, and I think I’m in probably one of the most fortunate positions on the grid to be able to go out there and learn from him.

“For myself, I see this partnership with Mercedes as a long-term thing, and I guess I need to use next year as a real opportunity to learn, and take it race by race, and just see how I get on.

“But I’ve got no initial thoughts really.”

Read Also:

Mercedes has always given its F1 drivers equal opportunities within the team, and has only implemented team orders when one driver looks firmly out of the title race, seen most clearly at the 2018 Russian Grand Prix when Bottas moved aside to let Hamilton win the race.

Hamilton’s former teammate, Nico Rosberg, recently said Russell arriving could make the atmosphere in Mercedes “more heated”, while Max Verstappen felt Russell would make life “very difficult” for Hamilton.

Russell was confident there would be no repeat of any intra-team issues at Mercedes upon his arrival, and that the team had learned from previous experiences.

“I think Mercedes have had clear experience of a poor dynamic within the team, and they’ve made it absolutely clear that they don’t want a repeat,” Russell said.

“On a personal level as well, I don’t want that either. I think it’s so important as teammates to work together, to push the team.

“Next year it’s a new car and new regulations. There’s no guarantees who is going to have the fastest car. I guess it’s our job as drivers to push that forward.

“I'd say as well, Lewis and I are at very different stages of our career, which I think also helps, and I have a huge amount of respect for him, I think being so much younger and looking up to him as a young karting driver changes that dynamic a lot too.

“I don’t see there being any issues at all.”

shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

Previous article

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

2 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

2 h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

28 min
5
World Superbike

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle

Latest news
Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

12m
Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

28m
Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza
Formula 1

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

57m
Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022
Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

1 h
Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon
Formula 1

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza 00:43
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza

Will recaps the happenings in F1 05:45
Formula 1
6 h

Will recaps the happenings in F1

Formula 1: Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo in Italian Grand Prix 00:55
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo in Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Albon feels 'honoured’ to drive for Williams 01:00
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Albon feels 'honoured’ to drive for Williams

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022
Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal "I’ve never had before"
Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal "I’ve never had before"

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle
World Superbike World Superbike

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
8 h
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.