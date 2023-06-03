Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash
George Russell says miscommunication was behind his hair-raising collision with Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, for which he has been summoned by the stewards.
Near the end of Q2, Russell and Hamilton were starting flying laps when the former moved to the inside of the pit straight to grab a tow from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, and then moved back onto the racing line.
But Russell appeared to be unaware that Hamilton behind him was also on a flyer and was about to overtake him on the outside when his team-mate inadvertently closed the door on him.
Hamilton had to take avoiding action with his left wheels onto the grass, but still made contact with Russell and broke his front wing endplate in a collision that could have had much worse consequences.
On the radio, Hamilton said: "George just backed off, that was really dangerous."
The FIA stewards summoned both Mercedes drivers to review the incident, investigating why Russell's "car 63 normally changed direction directly causing impact with car 44" on Barcelona's start-finish straight.
When asked if the incident was simply down to a miscommunication, Russell said: "Yeah, pretty much. I wasn't even aware he was there. I was starting my lap, trying to take the slipstream from Sainz and fortunately, nothing bad happened."
The incident topped a messy qualifying session in which Russell struggled to get any grip from the tyres and faced a lot of bouncing, which meant that his 12th position on the grid was no surprise to him.
Spanish GP
"I'm not too sure why straight out the box in run one I just had no grip from the tyres," Russell explained.
"I was really struggling, the car started to bounce a lot in the high-speed corners, so I couldn't take the [final] corner flat out when we were doing so this morning.
"A really, really odd session; not surprised to be out in Q2 because the car was just totally off the pace. I didn't have a good feeling with it. And yeah, disappointing for sure."
Russell said Mercedes did make some changes to the car ahead of qualifying but couldn't point to any reason why his W14 struggled so much on the low-grip track, which was swept clean by rain showers.
"We did change some things but nothing that we would have expected to have such a substantial effect," he continued.
"Maybe one thing I can contribute towards the lack of performance, it was clearly tricky for everyone out there. There were cars struggling left right and centre but, we shouldn't be out in this position. It's a bit of a shame."
Related video
Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot
Alonso says P2 on Spanish GP grid was possible even with floor damage
Albon: Losing chicane that "ruined" Barcelona F1 track will improve racing
Albon: Losing chicane that "ruined" Barcelona F1 track will improve racing Albon: Losing chicane that "ruined" Barcelona F1 track will improve racing
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Russell "lost and confused" as Mercedes hampered by bouncing
Russell "lost and confused" as Mercedes hampered by bouncing Russell "lost and confused" as Mercedes hampered by bouncing
Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new ‘baseline’ in place
Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new ‘baseline’ in place Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new ‘baseline’ in place
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens
F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens
Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes
Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes
Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine
Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine
Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins
Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.