Subscribe
Previous / Australian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization Next / Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Mercedes driver George Russell has called out the "totally unnecessary" first red flag in Formula 1's 2023 Australian Grand Prix that has left him questioning the FIA's decision-making.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Listen to this article

The race was halted for the first time on lap nine of 58 owing to a shunt for Alex Albon, who lost the rear of his Williams FW45 through Turn 7 to nose into the wall and bounce back over the kerbs.

While a safety car was deployed initially, the race was then red-flagged. The FIA justified this due to the amount of gravel and debris that needed clearing.

The grand prix was red-flagged twice more, owing to incidents for Kevin Magnussen and then a crash-strewn restart.

After a delay, the race eventually ended behind a safety car and the results shaped by the previous grid but with the cars too damaged to continue dropping down the final order.

Haas has protested the result, with its driver Nico Hulkenberg dropping from fourth to seventh as a consequence of the classification being taken from the order prior to the crashes.

This followed the FIA taking criticism for deploying a safety car in the Saudi Arabian GP last month, a call made owing to limited camera angles that left it unaware Lance Stroll had parked his Aston Martin off the track in an escape road.

Early race leader Russell was hurt by the Albon red flag after pitting under the safety car to rejoin in seventh, only for rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to effectively earn free tyre changes when the race was paused.

In his assessment of the handling of the incident, Russell questioned the FIA's decision-making.

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association director said: "I thought the red flag was totally unnecessary. There was obviously quite a bit of gravel on the track, but there was a clear racing line. We've seen it far worse in the past.

"It's sort of reminiscent of the decision of last week in Saudi to bring out the safety car when the car was totally off the track.

Marshals remove the damaged car of Alex Albon, Williams FW45, from the circuit

Marshals remove the damaged car of Alex Albon, Williams FW45, from the circuit

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

"So, I don't really know what's going on with some of the decisions at the moment.

"We're all trying to work together with the FIA to improve things, but it's seemingly a bit of a challenge."

Russell, who eventually retired owing to a power unit failure, reckoned his Australian GP weekend performance was a match for his maiden F1 victory in Brazil last season.

Meanwhile, McLaren driver Lando Norris implied that the red flags were not dictated by safety but more about artificially creating drama to make the race more exciting.

Read Also:

Having finished sixth, he said: "The whole point of red flagging it, it feels like was just to put on a show.

"I'm the one driving the car so I just feel like I could have been so unlucky through no reason. I easily could have crashed with [Nico] Hulkenberg at the end because there's people going off and you're suddenly swerving and things like that.

"Because they try and put on a show, you just get unlucky and everything can get taken away from you all of a sudden."

shares
comments

Australian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Formula 1
Australian GP

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh" Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Formula 1
Australian GP

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

F1 stewards want review of standing restarts after Australian GP near-miss

F1 stewards want review of standing restarts after Australian GP near-miss

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 stewards want review of standing restarts after Australian GP near-miss F1 stewards want review of standing restarts after Australian GP near-miss

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh" Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.