Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022 Next / Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1 News

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

By:

George Russell has recalled his first meeting with Lewis Hamilton as "like meeting a superhero" ahead of their partnership as Formula 1 teammates next year at Mercedes.

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

Mercedes announced on Tuesday that Russell would be joining the team for the 2021 season, replacing Valtteri Bottas as a teammate for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Russell has been a member of Mercedes' junior programme since 2017, and has impressed during his time at Williams in F1 over the past three seasons.

The announcement led to pictures emerging on social media of a Russell as a kid meeting Hamilton, who was then racing for McLaren.

 

In one of the pictures, Russell can be seen waiting to meet Hamilton and get his autograph at a karting event in 2009. Twelve years later, they would be preparing to be F1 teammates.

Asked by Motorsport.com about his first meeting with Hamilton and the picture, Russell recalled how awestruck he was to meet a world champion driver, helping to strengthen his desire to race in F1 one day.

"Lewis turned up to PFI [kart track], I think it was at the Formula Kart Stars, I was racing in Comer Cadet at the time" Russell recalled.

"It was like meeting a superhero, when you are a child of that age, especially a racing driver and you meet a Formula 1 driver, you don't think these people are human. That was a really special moment for me.

"To be honest, I even remember it now, which, it's quite odd to remember a memory back from when you were 11 years old.

"So in a way, it feels pretty surreal to be lining up alongside him next year.

"I guess when I did meet him, that was when I thought I want to be like him, I want to be a Formula 1 driver, and I want to win world championships."

Read Also:

Hamilton felt confident that Russell would be able to bring some fresh energy to Mercedes, being "part of that younger group" of F1 drivers.

"I think the young talent that's coming through is so great for the sport and is the future of the sport," Hamilton said.

"New, fresh blood in our team is going to be great, obviously because I'm the oldie there.

"I think that definitely will energise the whole team knowing they have a new youngster coming through, who's super hungry, driven, and will be pushing the team forward."

shares
comments
F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Previous article

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Next article

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Watkins Glen Friday Notes

2
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns

56 min
3
FIA F2

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

18 min
4
Formula 1

US GP construction timeline

5
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Latest news
Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

45m
Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

1 h
F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

1 h
Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

15 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains 00:58
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas 00:38
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas

Formula 1: Hulkenberg sees no chance of making comeback in 2022 00:50
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Hulkenberg sees no chance of making comeback in 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Italian GP 02:31
Formula 1
1 h

F1 Fast Facts: Italian GP

Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza 00:43
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Trending Today

BUSCH: Watkins Glen Friday Notes
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Watkins Glen Friday Notes

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format
FIA F2 FIA F2

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

US GP construction timeline
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP construction timeline

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.