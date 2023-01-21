Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy Next / Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2
Formula 1 News

Russell sees no risk of Hamilton trouble even amid F1 title battle

George Russell acknowledges his relationship with Lewis Hamilton will have a “different dynamic” if Mercedes challenges for the 2023 Formula 1 world titles but does not fear it breaking down. 

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Russell sees no risk of Hamilton trouble even amid F1 title battle
Listen to this article

Russell and Hamilton are set to embark on their second season as Mercedes team-mates in the 2023 campaign, which will follow the difficult 2022 season where Mercedes’ W13 challenger was initially badly off the pace and impacted severely by porpoising. 

Although Hamilton was known to prefer Mercedes possibly keeping Valtteri Bottas across the garage rather than promoting Russell for 2022, the pair’s new working relationship did not come under strain as they worked with their Silver Arrows squad to improve the W13. 

Mercedes hopes this work will lead to a quick return to the front of the F1 grid and if it is successful there will be additional focus on how its drivers get on given the increased pressure of title chasing and because the team has sometimes struggled – most notably when Nico Rosberg was Hamilton’s team-mate in 2013-2016 – to keep a driver pairing straightforward. 

When asked if he felt his relationship with Hamilton would remain healthy in the circumstances Mercedes hopes to find itself in during an interview in late-2022 with select media including Motorsport.com, Russell replied: “I mean naturally if you are fighting for 1-2s there will be a slightly different dynamic and that’s only natural.  

“But I think the thing we have going for us is the fact that we are at very different stages of our career.  

“It kind of feels like we are in this together, really.  

“If we get to next [season] and we’ve got a car that’s capable of 1-2 finishes, we will have a huge amount of pride in thinking we have contributed together in helping the team achieve this.  

“And then we go about our business. But we’ve got no reason to have conflict. We have got a good relationship.  

“We need to give each other respect, and I think we gave each other respect [in Mexico at the first corners] as an example.  

“We recognise the importance of that within the whole team. If our relationship starts to break up, it’s going to have an impact on the team and ultimately it’s going to go full circle and affect us as well.  

“I think we can continue to build off this and if anything our relationship will probably get closer as time goes on.” 

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

During the early part of the 2022 season, Russell’s results were more consistent than Hamilton’s as they tried different set-up approaches to try and work around the W13’s early issues. 

While Hamilton tried extreme set-up options during this time, Russell said he did not as he “was in a happier place with the car from the beginning”, which Mercedes team insiders put down to his previous experience racing in the pack with Williams

“We bought a number of test items to every single track,” Russell added of this time.  

“They were the main development parts, and they were always being alternated – one week was Lewis and one week as me – week in week out.  

“For sure, at the start of the year, Lewis made more drastic set-up changes, within the confines of the car, but that was purely because I was in a happier place and he was still trying to find the set-up that sort of suited him.  

“But when it came to the development, it would always alternate from one week to the next.   

“Whenever there was a development item, it does disrupt your race weekend, that’s why it’s always fair and that’s why the team always does one week with Lewis, one week it’s me.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments
How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy
Previous article

How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy
Next article

Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2

Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
How one wrong simulation answer triggered key mistake with Mercedes' W13 design
Formula 1

How one wrong simulation answer triggered key mistake with Mercedes' W13 design

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles
Formula 1

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime
Formula 1

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

Latest news

Rolex 24: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 at Daytona Roar
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 at Daytona Roar

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the fourth official practice session of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona.

M-Sport not worried by power steering issues at WRC season opener
Video Inside
WRC WRC

M-Sport not worried by power steering issues at WRC season opener

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener isn’t worried by power steering issues that have hampered the team’s two full-time entries at the World Rally Championship opener in Monte Carlo.

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought

Sebastien Ogier remains on course to score a record ninth Monte Carlo Rally victory despite coming under pressure from a charging Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera on Saturday.

Acura on top again in Roar, but Porsche is closing in
IMSA IMSA

Acura on top again in Roar, but Porsche is closing in

Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing ensured another Acura 1-2 in third practice for the Roar Before the 24, but the fastest Porsche was less than 0.15sec away.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Prime

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2023
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week, and though it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted more just why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action.

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.