Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Hamilton receives knighthood in ceremony at Windsor Castle Next / Shwartzman puts Haas on top as Abu Dhabi F1 test ends
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi November testing News

Russell: ‘Strange feeling’ making Mercedes return in F1 post-season test

By:

George Russell said it was a “strange feeling” to make his return to Mercedes in Formula 1 post-season testing ahead of racing full-time for the team next year.

Russell: ‘Strange feeling’ making Mercedes return in F1 post-season test

Russell featured in both days of the post-season running at the Yas Marina Circuit this week, driving a modified Mercedes W10 from 2019 to sample Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres for 2022.

It marked Russell’s first outing for Mercedes since his stand-in appearance for Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, when he came close to winning on debut for the team.

Mercedes announced in September that Russell would be joining full-time for 2022, stepping up after three years with Williams to replace the outgoing Valtteri Bottas.

“It’s a strange feeling, because I’ve tested with the team numerous times after races, end of season, and here we are again,” Russell said after his first day of testing in Abu Dhabi.

“But obviously it’s my first time as an official driver for the team. It was a really great day to be back with the guys, and learning about the new tyres.

“It’s always a pleasant experience driving a world championship-winning car, the 2019 Mercedes, and with these 18-inch Pirellis, which seem to be reacting pretty positively. It was a nice day.”

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Teams were permitted to field their modified mule cars on both days of testing in Abu Dhabi, giving them a chance to get to grips with the new tyres, which are part of the overhaul of the technical regulations for 2022.

The new 18-inch tyres are a marked change from the current 13-inch tyres, with smaller sidewalls giving them different characteristics.

“It felt pretty nice to drive, to be honest,” Russell said of the new 18-inch tyre.

“It’s going to be very different next year, as the cars are going to be drastically changed compared to these current cars. So there’s not an awful lot you can take away from it.

“Nevertheless, they do react pretty differently to the 13-inch tyres that we’ve raced on previously.

“Let’s hope that carries through to next year and see how they react with the new regulations.”

Read Also:

One struggle Russell faced when he replaced Hamilton in Sakhir last year was fitting in the cockpit, forcing him to wear race boots one size too small to get his feet inside.

Russell joked he was “a bit battered and bruised” after driving the modified 2019 car on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s pretty damn tight in that car, but next year will be much better and I’ll have a bit more room to breathe,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to that. But you suck it up, get on with it, and I’ve got all of Christmas to recover.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton receives knighthood in ceremony at Windsor Castle
Previous article

Hamilton receives knighthood in ceremony at Windsor Castle
Next article

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as Abu Dhabi F1 test ends

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as Abu Dhabi F1 test ends
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Shwartzman puts Haas on top as Abu Dhabi F1 test ends Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as Abu Dhabi F1 test ends

Hamilton receives knighthood in ceremony at Windsor Castle
Formula 1

Hamilton receives knighthood in ceremony at Windsor Castle

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

George Russell More from
George Russell
Brundle: Russell can't go on "missing list" when he joins Mercedes
Formula 1

Brundle: Russell can't go on "missing list" when he joins Mercedes

Hamilton ready to help Russell become next British F1 champion
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton ready to help Russell become next British F1 champion

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes
Formula 1

Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes

Mercedes lodges protest with FIA over Abu Dhabi GP restart Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes lodges protest with FIA over Abu Dhabi GP restart

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime
Formula E

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

Latest news

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as Abu Dhabi F1 test ends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as Abu Dhabi F1 test ends

Russell: ‘Strange feeling’ making Mercedes return in F1 post-season test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: ‘Strange feeling’ making Mercedes return in F1 post-season test

Hamilton receives knighthood in ceremony at Windsor Castle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton receives knighthood in ceremony at Windsor Castle

Seidl defends Masi after Abu Dhabi F1 controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl defends Masi after Abu Dhabi F1 controversy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
4 h
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Prime

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
20 h
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
23 h
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Here we look at all the key factors that allowed Verstappen to win a dramatic finale

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.