Subscribe
Previous / How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car Next / Wolff: Avoiding escape clauses behind Hamilton's two-year Mercedes F1 deal
Formula 1 News

Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip

George Russell says a change in set-up approach has lifted him out of his mid-season qualifying slump with Mercedes, saying he is no longer trying to "reinvent the wheel".

Filip Cleeren
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Russell enjoyed a strong start to the year but gradually started struggling in qualifying throughout the second quarter of the season, out-qualifying team-mate Lewis Hamilton just once since Monaco, which then put him on the back foot on Sundays.

Over the race weekends before the summer shutdown Russell repeatedly stated "things weren't clicking" for him aboard the Mercedes W14.

But as F1 reprised in Zandvoort he struck back by qualifying third behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, while Hamilton was the Mercedes driver struggling on Saturday.

Speaking at Monza, Russell revealed he changed his set-up approach with his core group of engineers after "overreaching" and trying to "reinvent the wheel".

"I probably lost my way slightly in the last couple of races before the break," he explained.

"This year [I was] overreaching at times, which has led to a bit of a drop in performance.

"What I think we've concluded is that we've been going wrong in set-up direction in the recent few races. And that's been compromising my confidence and qualifying performance, and we perhaps put too much emphasis on the race.

"But that's why I was so happy with Zandvoort, because we changed the approach, put full focus on qualifying and on regaining my confidence. And after five laps back in the car, I felt like I got my mojo back."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Erik Junius

When asked by Motorsport.com just how easy it is with the current generations of ground-effect cars to get lost in the car's set-up, Russell likened his overthinking to putting too many cherries on a cake.

"Sometimes you need to recognise where the maximum potential is," he explained. "And if you're trying to exceed that potential in a given race weekend, nine times out of 10, you'll probably go backwards.

"We can't reinvent the wheel right here on this race weekend. You've got your package, you can tweak it, you can put the cherry on the cake.

"But if you focus too much on trying to add two or three cherries, you might ruin the cake altogether.

"Sometimes working harder but not smarter is not the way."

The main difficulty of getting the set-up right is a compromise between ride heights and consistent aerodynamic load through various corner types, which tends to make cars stiffer and harder to drive.

"I think with these generations of cars, you always are looking for that best trade-off," Russell added. "Most cars add their maximum downforce really low to the floor.

"You've got to run quite stiff and aggressive, which always comes at the expense of the ride and the compliance of the car.

"We've just been chasing one direction, thinking that would pay off and it hasn't.

"There are no guarantees that we've solved it. But I think we've got a clearer idea how to react."

"We've not reinvented the wheel, but I feel like we're on the right path."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car

Wolff: Avoiding escape clauses behind Hamilton's two-year Mercedes F1 deal
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race

Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race

Formula 1
Italian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race

F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice

F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

George Russell More from
George Russell
Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

Formula 1
Italian GP

Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025 Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus

Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus

Formula 1
Italian GP

Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1 Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe