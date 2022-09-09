Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche officially calls off F1 entry plans with Red Bull Next / Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Russell: "Unique" Monza resurfacing could impact Italian GP weekend

George Russell believes that "unique" resurfacing work at Monza could have an impact on form over the Formula 1 Italian GP weekend.

Adam Cooper
By:
Russell: "Unique" Monza resurfacing could impact Italian GP weekend
Listen to this article

The track has been resurfaced at the three chicanes, between Turns 1 and 2, Turns 4 and 5, and Turns 8 and 10.

Unusually the work doesn't cover the full width of the track, meaning that in some places drivers can potentially go off the racing line and run on a different type of surface.

"Well, it's very unique, because I don't know if you've seen it, but they've actually only resurfaced the racing line," Russell said of the resurfacing work.

"So they've not resurfaced the whole circuit. At a certain point they've not resurfaced it fully from left to right. Actually, it's about probably four metres wide.

"So I don't really know what it's going to do for racing, if there's two different types of tarmac, one that you're on the racing line, and if you're outside or inside of that, there's less or more grip.

"So we'll have to wait and see how that pans out, and definitely I'll probably be trying that wide line to just get an idea.

"But generally speaking on smoother circuits, it doesn't help our case, because when you've got this really rough, open tarmac, a lot of energy goes through the tyres, a lot of work is being put in them. If anything it probably will work against us."

George Russell, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, in the Press Conference

George Russell, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Asked why Mercedes seems to perform better in races than in qualifying Russell acknowledged that tyre management and track surfaces play a key role.

"That's a very, very big question," he said. "And that's I think something after 15 races we're still trying to comprehend, as well, I think there's no doubt that we're very good at the tyre temperature management.

Read Also:

"And that probably plays against us in qualifying, I think those midfield cars, which potentially induce more temperature into the tyres naturally, can afford to go slower on their out laps, damage the tyre less, and they may have even more performance for a single lap.

"Where you see with us pretty consistently, our out laps have to be so fast in qualifying to get the temperature, then we're damaging the surface of the tyre. And that's probably why we're on the back foot in qualifying.

"But it's just a theory. We don't have a lot of merit to back up that argument just yet."

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche officially calls off F1 entry plans with Red Bull
Previous article

Porsche officially calls off F1 entry plans with Red Bull

Next article

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal
Formula 1

Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz
Formula 1

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz join list of Monza F1 grid penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz join list of Monza F1 grid penalties

Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen takes a five-place grid penalty in Monza for an engine change, while Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also take penalties.

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest during Italian Grand Prix practice at Monza on Friday, the 16th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams kicked off the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza on Friday, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
6 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.