Subscribe
Previous / Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Next / Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Russell wants change to 'Get out of Jail free' F1 corner

George Russell says he'd like to see the "Get out of jail free" Monza first corner modified to stop Formula 1 drivers from cutting it.

Adam Cooper
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Mercedes driver went across the escape road twice during the Italian GP, once in tandem with Sergio Perez during their battle for position, and then later on his own when he emerged from the pits alongside Esteban Ocon.

On the latter occasion Russell was deemed to have gained an advantage, and having not given back the place, he was handed a five-second penalty that ultimately had no impact on his fifth position in the race.

"I knew that there had to be a maximised out-lap, and I came out of the pits right behind or next to Ocon," he said of the incident.

"And I knew if I fell behind him, my chance to undercut the guys ahead would disappear. So I went in very hot into Turn 1, knowing there was a bit of a risk to miss the corner, and that's what happened.

"In Monza, it's a bit of a shame, because it's always a bit of a 'get out of jail free' card with the run-off there. And that gives drivers, especially when you're fighting, the chance to miss the corner. So I'd probably like to see a bit of a change in that corner in the future."

Russell said he had no regrets about making a risky move that would probably earn a penalty.

"I knew that P5 was probably the worst that we could have achieved, considering the gap to the guy in P6.

"So it would have only compromised me if it was a safety car right at the end [and the field bunched up]."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

In the early part of the race, Russell enjoyed a spectacular battle with Perez for fourth place, staying ahead of the Red Bull driver for 15 laps.

"I was surprised how long it took Checo to pass with the superior pace of that car, they were so fast in the high-speed corners," he said.

"We saw it yesterday. Probably a factor into there was better tyre degradation than the rest of us. But I was pretty pleased to hold them off for that long, and felt good and confident on the braking into Turn 1."

Read Also:

Asked if he enjoyed fighting off a quicker car, he said: "I mean, every fight is enjoyable, but it's definitely more enjoyable when you're the attacking car and in a faster car, than the defending car in a slower car!

"You know that you've got to really nail your braking, nail every corner. Because if you don't, they'll just sweep past you, and there's something satisfying about it when you do manage to hold a car off like that for so long.

"So I'll take a small positive in that, there were no mistakes from my side in those laps. But unfortunately, the pace just wasn't there today."

Russell believes that the W14 will be quicker at the next event in Singapore.

"I suspect we'll be more competitive, especially in the race, than we were this weekend," he said. 

"We need to understand why we have such a delta between our higher and lower downforce package.

"We always seem to struggle at circuits like Spa, Monza, Baku, Austria, even on the medium/low downforce setting, and we always seem to be quick on the higher side.

"So there are some characteristic differences in our high and low downforce packages. We need to understand that and recognise what it is that's making us more competitive, at least on the stopwatch, between the two."

shares
comments

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Formula 1
Italian GP

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip

Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip

Formula 1

Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip

Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

Formula 1
Italian GP

Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Only Red Bull ‘screw-up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff

Only Red Bull ‘screw-up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff

Formula 1
Italian GP

Only Red Bull ‘screw-up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff Only Red Bull ‘screw-up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff

Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”

Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”

Formula 1
Italian GP

Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia” Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Indy IndyCar

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe