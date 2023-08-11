Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends
George Russell says he’d like to see the Formula 1 sprint regulations relaxed and teams allowed to make changes to their cars after FP1.
Cars are currently locked into parc ferme after the first session on Friday, and thus they have to run both qualifying sessions and the sprint and main event with the same set-up unless teams opt to make changes that oblige the driver to start from the pitlane.
In Spa, Russell and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton ran different downforce levels from the start of the weekend.
With poor weather further compromising Friday running they stayed with their initial choices throughout, whereas over the course of a normal Grand Prix weekend, they would probably have converged.
"It can be really challenging," said Russell of the current format. "I still don't love the fact that you're not allowed to change the set-up of the car from after FP1.
"I think it creates an unknown for the sport, which can be exciting.
"But it's like giving a tennis player his racquet an hour before the final at Wimbledon and just saying this is what you've got, suck it up and get on with it. And with no prior practice, training.
"That's not really how other sports operate. I understand why we do it. But it would be nice to make some changes at a certain point of the weekend."
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Meanwhile, Russell welcomed F1's August summer break as a chance for those involved in the "brutal" sport to have a chance to take time out and reset.
"I think the summer break is a really great thing for everybody in the sport," he said. "I think we're all so motivated and determined, and I think everybody in their own right feels like a bit of a warrior and just wants to power through.
"But I think everybody recognises the impact that a two-week break has. It totally resets and rejuvenates, but also with maybe some new ideas on how to improve. Glad to see that we as a sport have it.
"And I think there are talks of it for the winter as well. That's obviously more for the engineers and designers back at the factory. It's a brutal sport, incredibly intense. I think that would probably be a good addition."
Related video
Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023
Webber: Red Bull would get more praise for F1 success if it was a manufacturer
Mercedes' "knife-edge" F1 car behind Russell's recent struggles
Mercedes' "knife-edge" F1 car behind Russell's recent struggles Mercedes' "knife-edge" F1 car behind Russell's recent struggles
Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint
Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners
Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners
Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car
Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
Michael McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Indy RC
Michael McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Indy RC Michael McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Indy RC
Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg
Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg
Newgarden admits he’s got “a lot of work to do”, takes Indy grid penalty
Newgarden admits he’s got “a lot of work to do”, takes Indy grid penalty Newgarden admits he’s got “a lot of work to do”, takes Indy grid penalty
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.