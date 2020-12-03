Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

shares
comments
Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas

George Russell has revealed that he is wearing Formula 1 race boots that are one size smaller than normal in order to fit into the Mercedes W11 car.

Regular Williams driver Russell will race for Mercedes in this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was ruled out by a positive test for COVID-19.

Russell underwent a seat fitting in the Mercedes W11 on Wednesday to get used to the cockpit, but soon found that it was tighter than his regular surroundings at Williams.

At 6' 1" (185cm), Russell is more than four inches taller than Hamilton, making for a cosier fit upon getting into the car for the first time.

To curb this, Russell revealed he is using size 10 race boots this weekend instead of his usual size 11s. Hamilton usually races with size 9 boots.

"It definitely was a tight squeeze," Russell said. "My size 11 feet were a struggle, so I'm having to wear size smaller shoe than would be ideal.

"So that's slightly uncomfortable. But I'm sure I can endure the pain to get this opportunity. "

Read Also:

Russell revealed that his race engineer for the weekend, Pete Bonnington, had joked they would be able to make some changes to his body so he could fit.

"I spoke with Bono, he said: 'I'm sure we can make some mods to your body!' Ha, not too sure, that's what I was thinking. But no, it's all good."

Russell's shock opportunity with Mercedes comes close to four years since he joined its young driver programme, making him the first graduate to its works team.

It also comes just over a month since there were doubts Russell would be on the grid at all in 2021 amid speculation he could be replaced at Williams by Sergio Perez.

But Russell knocked back a suggestion it was a "fairytale" opportunity, but merely another twist in a dramatic 2020.

"This is not the way I envisioned my first opportunity in a Mercedes race car," Russell said.

"Obviously, incredibly odd circumstances. This year has just been mental on all accounts, not just for me. There are much greater problems going on in the world.

"But just from a personal perspective in terms of my career it's been up, down, left, right, centre and it's just another twist to a tale, lets say.

"It still seems a bit surreal, and I'm sure in years to come I'll look back on 2020 and say 'what an unbelievable year'."

Related video

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Previous article

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Next article

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

FIA won’t relax impeding rules for Bahrain’s short lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA won’t relax impeding rules for Bahrain’s short lap

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

FIA modifies barrier hit by Grosjean in Bahrain
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA modifies barrier hit by Grosjean in Bahrain

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car

Bobby Hamilton, Jr. married today
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Bobby Hamilton, Jr. married today

Latest news

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

27min
2
Formula 1

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

3
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

4
Formula 1

FIA won’t relax impeding rules for Bahrain’s short lap

3h
5
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Latest news

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him
Formula 1

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff
Formula 1

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
4h

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
6h

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? 04:51
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

What Saved Grosjean's Life? 14:17
Formula 1
Dec 1, 2020

What Saved Grosjean's Life?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.