2020 F1 Russian GP Friday practice results
Valtteri Bottas dominated the opening day of Russian Grand Prix practice at Sochi on Friday for Mercedes, outpacing his world championship-leading teammate Lewis Hamilton.
In the first practice, Bottas was half a second clear of Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault, who had Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Sergio Perez (Racing Point) close behind. Hamilton was only 19th fastest, 2.793s off his teammate’s pace, and lost his soft-tyred lap due to Carlos Sainz crashing his McLaren. Williams’s Nicholas Latifi later suffered a shunt, burying his car in the barriers and causing a red flag.
Read Also:
In FP2, Bottas was on top again, lowering the fastest time to 1m33.519s, which was a quarter of a second quicker than Hamilton. Ricciardo was best of the rest again, ahead of McLaren’s twins Sainz and Lando Norris.
Verstappen was only seventh fastest, and suffered a spin to add to his frustrations.
F1 Russian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|13
|1'34.923
|221.788
|2
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|22
|1'35.430
|0.507
|0.507
|220.609
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|22
|1'35.577
|0.654
|0.147
|220.270
|4
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|23
|1'35.796
|0.873
|0.219
|219.767
|5
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|21
|1'35.965
|1.042
|0.169
|219.379
|6
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|23
|1'36.061
|1.138
|0.096
|219.160
|7
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|22
|1'36.230
|1.307
|0.169
|218.775
|8
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|24
|1'36.254
|1.331
|0.024
|218.721
|9
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|1'36.323
|1.400
|0.069
|218.564
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|25
|1'36.706
|1.783
|0.383
|217.699
|11
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|1'36.896
|1.973
|0.190
|217.272
|12
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|8
|1'36.970
|2.047
|0.074
|217.106
|13
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|28
|1'37.110
|2.187
|0.140
|216.793
|14
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|17
|1'37.201
|2.278
|0.091
|216.590
|15
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|23
|1'37.230
|2.307
|0.029
|216.525
|16
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|22
|1'37.430
|2.507
|0.200
|216.081
|17
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|1'37.595
|2.672
|0.165
|215.715
|18
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|1'37.649
|2.726
|0.054
|215.596
|19
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|18
|1'37.716
|2.793
|0.067
|215.448
|20
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|11
|1'37.784
|2.861
|0.068
|215.299
|View full results
F1 Russian Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|37
|1'33.519
|225.117
|2
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|33
|1'33.786
|0.267
|0.267
|224.477
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|27
|1'34.577
|1.058
|0.791
|222.599
|4
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|36
|1'34.723
|1.204
|0.146
|222.256
|5
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|33
|1'34.847
|1.328
|0.124
|221.965
|6
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|35
|1'34.890
|1.371
|0.043
|221.865
|7
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|30
|1'35.048
|1.529
|0.158
|221.496
|8
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|35
|1'35.052
|1.533
|0.004
|221.487
|9
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|28
|1'35.139
|1.620
|0.087
|221.284
|10
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|35
|1'35.183
|1.664
|0.044
|221.182
|11
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|35
|1'35.210
|1.691
|0.027
|221.119
|12
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|31
|1'35.242
|1.723
|0.032
|221.045
|13
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|37
|1'35.461
|1.942
|0.219
|220.538
|14
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|33
|1'35.516
|1.997
|0.055
|220.411
|15
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|31
|1'35.563
|2.044
|0.047
|220.302
|16
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|1'35.575
|2.056
|0.012
|220.275
|17
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|34
|1'35.627
|2.108
|0.052
|220.155
|18
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|32
|1'35.729
|2.210
|0.102
|219.920
|19
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|36
|1'36.053
|2.534
|0.324
|219.178
|20
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|32
|1'36.858
|3.339
|0.805
|217.357
|View full results
Related video
Previous article
Russian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton in FP2
Next article
Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Russian GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley