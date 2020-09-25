Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Motorsport Images.
Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…
Ferrari SF1000 rear wing comparison
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35 front wing detail
Photo by: Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35 front wing comparison
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP20 rear detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Haas F1 technical
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren technical
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault technical
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault technical
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari technical
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes technical
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes technical
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, with Flow-viz paint applied
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
