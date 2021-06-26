Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Next / Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams
Formula 1 News

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Igora Drive has announced that it is set to host the Russian Grand Prix from 2023 after reaching an agreement in principle with Formula 1.

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

F1 staged its first world championship grand prix in Russia in 2014 at the Sochi Autodrom, but was known to be considering a move away from the Black Sea resort in the near future.

The Igora Drive circuit on the outskirts of St Petersburg obtained an FIA Grade 1 licence required to host F1 last year after opening in 2019. The track is 4.086km long and has 15 corners.

In a statement issued on Saturday, it was revealed that the track has struck a deal to host F1, operating under the same promoter that runs the existing race in Sochi.

“I am pleased to confirm that the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix from 2023 will be held at Igora Drive,” F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement issued by the circuit after visiting the track earlier this week.

"This was the result of intensive work with our Russian partners and a detailed study of this delightful track.

“I am impressed with St Petersburg and I am confident that the Russian Grand Prix at Igora Drive will be an amazing event.”

Construction of Igora Drive began in 2017 before being completed two years later, with renowned F1 track designer Hermann Tilke working on the project.

The circuit has mainly hosted Russian national series so far, but was due to welcome DTM, W Series and World Rallycross as its first intentional events last year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be cancelled.

A move to St Petersburg is likely to make the Russian Grand Prix more accessible, fitting in with F1 commercial rights holder Liberty Media’s push for more destination cities on the calendar.

Sochi has failed to win a place in hearts of many in the F1 paddock or the wider fanbase, but has proven to be a successful track for Mercedes, which has won all six races staged there to date.

This year’s Russian Grand Prix is scheduled for 26 September.

The busy pre race grid begins to clear

The busy pre race grid begins to clear

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Previous article

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Next article

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Seasoned veteran drives Schrader transporter

2
MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP team unveils all-new 2019 livery

3
MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

4
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3 h
5
Formula 1

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Latest news
Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams
Formula 1

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams

1m
Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

25m
Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3 h
McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

11 h
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

11 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
16 h

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks 00:40
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
21 h

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams
Formula 1

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams

Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull looking "really hard to beat" in Styria F1 Styrian GP
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull looking "really hard to beat" in Styria F1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Seasoned veteran drives Schrader transporter
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Seasoned veteran drives Schrader transporter

Yamaha MotoGP team unveils all-new 2019 livery
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP team unveils all-new 2019 livery

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 problem it can't yet solve
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 problem it can't yet solve

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
11 h
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Latest news

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix set to move to Igora Drive from 2023

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.