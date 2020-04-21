Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
220 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Cancellation of 2020 F1 season would be a "hard blow"

shares
comments
Sainz: Cancellation of 2020 F1 season would be a "hard blow"
By:
Apr 21, 2020, 8:17 AM

Carlos Sainz says the 2020 Formula 1 season being cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis would be a "hard blow that would be difficult to accept".

The first nine races of the season have already been cancelled or postponed, with the French and Belgian Grands Prix also in doubt amid restrictions imposed by the countries.

Sainz admits a year without racing would be very hard to digest and would have a very negative impact overall.

But the McLaren driver acknowledges the decision to abandon the season would be "fully understandable" if the COVID-19 situation continues to affect the world.

"I prefer to think there's going to be fewer races than to imagine everything will be cancelled," Sainz told Spanish media. "Abandoning the season would be a hard blow that would be difficult to accept.

"If the situation doesn't get under control it would be fully understandable, but it would have very negative consequences for the sport and everything surrounding it.

"A lot of jobs would be at risk and that's never good."

He added: "F1 will suffer the consequences of this pandemic, like any other sport or business. This situation is helping make all teams aware that they need to make an effort, be self-critical and agree to change things.

"I'm sure that with the rules that had already been agreed and the decisions they made these days, we'll see a more matched and more sustainable Formula 1.

"It's a sport full of brilliant people, great engineers and professionals and with a great infrastructure and I think we can be an example of how to come out stronger of this situation."

Sainz feels that if the season gets underway, it is likely to be comprised of a number of races closer to 10 than to the 18-20 F1 bosses are hoping for.

"Right now a lot of options are being considered. They have already announced the cancellation of some grands prix like Monaco. The street circuits have it harder because of all the mess that comes with them and how hard it is to adapt the environment.

"I personally think we are looking at a season closer to 10 races - between 8 and 14, I'd say - than 20. Looking at the situation, if you do the math, there's no room for much more.

"I'm sure the season is going to be much shorter than the original calendar said, maybe even with more than one race on the same circuit, probably behind closed door and possibly running just two days instead of three.

"It's going to be a very different championship to what we've seen in F1 history until now."

Read Also:

The Spaniard said he would be against the concept of a WEC-style 'superseason' that stretches into next year.

"I think it's too season to decide to do a superseason. We have to try to have the best possible 2020 season. If we end up having to move to a superseason, that's a decision that will be made by the relevant authorities. In case case, I don't like the idea."

Related video

Next article
Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend

Previous article

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
66 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR Cup

Eye in the Sky: Clayton Hughes enjoys winning with Martin Truex Jr.

3
General

Case study: How hard is it to find a job in motorsport?

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Ex-Force India chief Mallya loses extradition appeal

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride 03:27
Formula 1
49m

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride

Grand Prix Greats – F1 drivers at home 04:06
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – F1 drivers at home

McLaren's F-Duct 01:41
Formula 1

McLaren's F-Duct

The seven strangest F1 sponsors 08:28
Formula 1

The seven strangest F1 sponsors

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part in the 1976 Bathurst 1000 04:12
Formula 1

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part in the 1976 Bathurst 1000

Latest news

Sainz: Cancellation of 2020 F1 season would be a "hard blow"
F1

Sainz: Cancellation of 2020 F1 season would be a "hard blow"

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend
F1

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend

Ex-Force India chief Mallya loses extradition appeal
F1

Ex-Force India chief Mallya loses extradition appeal

Having F1 races in 2020 "absolutely critical" for Williams
F1

Having F1 races in 2020 "absolutely critical" for Williams

When Alonso triumphed through chaos to relieve a nation
F1

When Alonso triumphed through chaos to relieve a nation

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.