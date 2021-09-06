Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP

By:

Carlos Sainz says he and Ferrari were left baffled by their lack of pace in Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix, with the team chasing an explanation at Maranello this week.

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP

The Spaniard was unable to match the speed of teammate Charles Leclerc from the first lap at Zandvoort, and eventually fell back into the pack of pursuing cars.

But despite valiantly trying to hold off Fernando Alonso for sixth place, he eventually lost out to a DRS move down the start/finish straight at the start of the final lap.

Speaking after the race, Sainz said that there was no obvious explanation for why he was so slow and said only an investigation back at Ferrari's factory this week will get to the bottom of it.

"I cannot explain it obviously," he said. "The whole race was a bit of a pain for me, and I was just very slow: sliding around, and degrading the tyres.

"I lost the feeling that I had with the car on Friday on Saturday. And, to be honest, on the laps to the grid, I already noticed something that I was not really happy with, and the balance was quite off.

"I basically struggled quite a lot the whole day, and it's something that we are going to look into in the next few days to try to find out exactly what happened."

Marshals remove the damaged car of Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Marshals remove the damaged car of Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sainz's weekend was not ideal, after he crashed heavily in final free practice on Saturday morning and damaged his car.

While Ferrari was able to repair it fully, the team says it cannot rule out something being a legacy of that incident.

Team boss Mattia Binotto said: "We don't know yet what really was the issue, so we will look at everything.

"We will look at the car, in terms of assembly. We will look at the setup, we will look at the car balance. At the moment we do not have any answer.

"From the crash, I don't think that there is any consequence of it, even though Carlos did not have useful track time in the morning to try to understand a bit more the car.

"I think we cannot exclude a mistake at the moment, so we will look carefully at all the aspects. I am sure we will come out with a conclusion that will make it more comfortable for the next events."

Sainz added: "It might either be one thing or it could be a lot of small things. I prefer not to jump into conclusions, particularly because I don't know exactly.

"We simply haven't had a look at the data, so it's going to take a few days. I'm sure we will find something and we will come back stronger. It might just be that it was nothing and I need to change a few things. But it is true that it has been very strange and we're going to work hard on understanding it."

shares
comments
Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Previous article

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

2 h
3
Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

4
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

6 h
5
World Superbike

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

Latest news
Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP
Formula 1

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP

1 h
Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

2 h
Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

4 h
Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

4 h
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

5 h
Latest videos
Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022 00:46
Formula 1
2 h

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

Formula 1: Perez on incidents with Mazepin and Norris 00:55
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Perez on incidents with Mazepin and Norris

Formula 1: Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo in 2022 09:20
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo in 2022

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash 00:51
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Alonso: ‘Pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash Dutch GP
Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Trending Today

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

Williams Grove report 96-08-01
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Williams Grove report 96-08-01

Manzanita results 2005-11-10
USAC USAC

Manzanita results 2005-11-10

NWS: Magic Valley: Round two preview
NASCAR NASCAR

NWS: Magic Valley: Round two preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
5 h
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
7 h
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
8 h
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021

Latest news

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.