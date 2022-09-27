Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Next / Piastri was unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him over F1 situation
Formula 1 News

F1 drivers call for FIA review of tighter pitlanes

Carlos Sainz says that Formula 1 should take a look at potential safety issues in narrow pitlanes following some close calls at the recent Dutch GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 drivers call for FIA review of tighter pitlanes
Listen to this article

Sainz was one of several drivers to be involved in unsafe release incidents over the Zandvoort weekend, and in his case, he drove into the path of Fernando Alonso.

At an earlier Sainz pitstop, Sergio Perez ran over a Ferrari wheel gun as he left the Red Bull pit.

Sainz received a five-second penalty for the unsafe release, but the Spaniard is more concerned about the potential risks to crew members in the tighter pitlanes on the calendar.

The upcoming race in Singapore also features one of the tighter pitlanes of the season.

"Absolutely, I think it's something that is not talked about enough, that we go to pit lanes during the year that are definitely too tight," he said.

"And we need to improve safety for the mechanics, because we forget that those people wearing suits and helmets during the pitstops are in the middle of cars going at 80kph, and they are centimetres apart from incidents and from very dangerous situations.

"And I feel Zandvoort's a great track, I want to go back there every year. And I want to keep racing at Zandvoort, Singapore, Budapest, but I'm talking about narrow pitlanes.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, in the pits

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, in the pits

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"We need to think about the mechanics and how tight everything is in there, because it's just too tight. And I think we need to improve the safety."

Sainz noted that pitlanes can be particularly dangerous when multiple cars stop during safety car situations, and teams attempt to stack their cars.

"We talk a lot about car safety, circuit safety. But in the pitlane I'm concerned that one day something would happen if we keep having these narrow pit lanes and so much going on, especially when there's multiple pitstops going on at the same time."

GPDA chairman George Russell agreed that pitlanes should be looked at by the FIA.

"Certainly in Zandvoort it was too tight, and something needs to be done about it," said the Mercedes driver. "There's no doubt about it. It must be pretty daunting for the guys doing the pit stop.

"When you've got a car coming in at 60 or 80km/h, and you're coming out, the tyres are cold, the car is kicking out. So in a circuit like that I'm not too sure what the solution is. But we need to find a better compromise, for sure."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals
Previous article

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals
Next article

Piastri was unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him over F1 situation

Piastri was unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him over F1 situation
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Zhou Guanyu to stay with Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2023
Formula 1

Zhou Guanyu to stay with Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2023

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue Singapore GP
Formula 1

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Why Singapore remains the toughest Formula 1 driver challenge
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Singapore remains the toughest Formula 1 driver challenge

Formula 1 heads to Singapore this weekend after three years away due to COVID-19, marking the return of the toughest challenge for drivers on the calendar.

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP

Formula 1’s porpoising metric has been tweaked from this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix to help remove potential problems caused by bumpy tracks, Motorsport.com has learned.

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

How McLaren F1 cyberpunk images offer clues about new development path
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren F1 cyberpunk images offer clues about new development path

McLaren’s new livery images for the upcoming races in Asia, as part of its tie-in with its cryptocurrency sponsor OKX, revealed some clues about its development direction.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
1 h
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
22 h
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.