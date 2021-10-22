Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Next / How Verstappen and Hamilton are viewing the F1 title run-in
Formula 1 News

Sainz: Drivers will have to adapt for 'most demanding F1 season'

By:

Carlos Sainz says that drivers will have to adapt and be prepared for next year’s record 23-race schedule, and especially the run of flyaway races at the end of the season.

Sainz: Drivers will have to adapt for 'most demanding F1 season'

After this year's run of 22 events, the calendar is extended by one event in 2022.

However, there will be more races outside Europe, with Miami added and several races that were skipped for the past two seasons returning.

Sainz says he will put together a plan to ensure that he will still be in good shape for the later races.

"I think next year is going to be tough for everyone," said Sainz. "

"It's no secret that is going to be the most demanding season in F1 history.

"And as drivers we are going to need to adapt, we're going to need to make sure we stay on high energy levels, and control a bit the way we do things to make sure we arrive fresh to the end of the year where the back to backs start to happen, and where the big travelling days start to happen.

"I'm sure I will do my my due diligence with my people back at home to put together a plan to arrive to the second half of the of the season as fresh as I can be."

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari in the drivers press conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari in the drivers press conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Sainz conceded that the end of the 2021 season, which was re-jigged because of potential problems with countries that were UK red zones, is not ideal.

"It's just a shame that because of COVID we couldn't do back to back Austin/Mexico, which would have been easier for everyone," he said. 

"It's a shame that we need to go from Brazil to Qatar straight away, but I don't mind so much the order, it's just the back-to-back situation hasn't been put particularly efficiently.

"But we all know it's because of COVID, it's because of the little compromises that the championship has needed to take, and I hope that next year's calendar and everything is a bit more together, that there's not necessary travelling here and there."

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly said that the schedule for the remaining races of the 2021 season is "brutal."

"I'm excited about all these new tracks," said the Frenchman when asked about changes to the current calendar by Motorsport.com.

"I think it's going be quite brutal, to be honest. Especially in terms of going from Brazil to Qatar, it's going to be a very tough one, after 20 races in the year, and going with a big, big time difference, two different continents, for a third week in a row.

"But that's way it is. I'm prepared physically for that."

shares
comments

Related video

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

Previous article

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

Next article

How Verstappen and Hamilton are viewing the F1 title run-in

How Verstappen and Hamilton are viewing the F1 title run-in
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 drivers welcome double yellow lap deletions United States GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers welcome double yellow lap deletions

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas
Formula 1

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend

How Verstappen and Hamilton are viewing the F1 title run-in
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen and Hamilton are viewing the F1 title run-in

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Point system explained

DWD Racing launch announcement
Vintage Vintage

DWD Racing launch announcement

Marieanne Kenyon Passes
USAC USAC

Marieanne Kenyon Passes

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
2 h
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
3 h
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021

Latest news

Russell set for grid penalty after F1 engine change in US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell set for grid penalty after F1 engine change in US GP

Williams adds US driver Sargeant to academy ranks on long-term deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams adds US driver Sargeant to academy ranks on long-term deal

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend

How Verstappen and Hamilton are viewing the F1 title run-in
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen and Hamilton are viewing the F1 title run-in

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.