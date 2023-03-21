Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton being hurt by specific design element on W14 F1 car Next / Alpine calls for rethink over F1 grid box rules
Formula 1 News

Sainz: Ferrari already identified development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Carlos Sainz says his Ferrari Formula 1 team already identified its 2023 development path in Bahrain, with its tyre management struggles confirmed in Saudi Arabia.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Sainz: Ferrari already identified development path amid F1 race pace weakness
Listen to this article

Ferrari arrived at the start of the season in Bahrain having missed its mark, with Charles Leclerc retiring and Sainz struggling to keep up with Aston Martin, "cooking" his tyres in the process as he lost out on a podium.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, team boss Fred Vasseur maintained that Ferrari's main issue in Bahrain was a lack of pace rather than a return of its poor tyre management.

In Jeddah, on a much smoother and less demanding circuit, Ferrari's SF-23 challenger again struggled on Pirelli's harder C2 compound.

Putting on the hard tyre for the second stint, Sainz soon fell back after an unfortunately timed safety car bunched up the field.

After a strong opening stint on the soft tyres, Leclerc also regressed on the hard compound as the pair finished a distant sixth and seventh respectively, 35 and 43 seconds behind winner Sergio Perez.

It led to Vasseur admitting afterwards that Ferrari's weakness is "clearly on the management of the different compounds."

Sainz agreed Saudi Arabia brought conclusive evidence that Ferrari's struggles cannot be considered track specific any longer.

But he revealed that the Scuderia had already identified where its deficit is coming from in Bahrain, and a good correlation in the wind tunnel has given the team a clear development focus and some optimism that it can become competitive.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Erik Junius

"I think the last stint on the hard proves that we are not where we want to be, that we still deg more than the Mercedes, that we still deg more than the Astons. And we lack a bit of race pace," Sainz said.

"I'm a bit surprised because after Friday and before the weekend, I thought that we had a chance of being the second force here in Jeddah.

"But I think that last stint on the hard proves that we still have a lot of work to do. We need to wait for the developments to come to see if we can improve that weakness.

"The thing is that the car is doing exactly the same as in the wind tunnel, so we know where the weakness is. We identified it already in Bahrain.

"We know where to develop the car, we just need time because obviously, we cannot bring the upgrades as soon as tomorrow, but I'm positive that this team is capable of bringing them early in the season.

"This could change completely our season. So heads down and work hard."

Read Also:

Ferrari's relatively worse race pace was highlighted by Leclerc qualifying a strong second just 0.155s from polesitter Sergio Perez. Sainz said his tyre degradation issue on the hard tyre was even worse in traffic.

"Right now, we're not where we want to be in terms of race pace, in terms of the car balance in general and even in dirty air following," he added.

The gulf between the SF-23's peak performance and its race pace was highlighted by Leclerc qualifying a strong second just 0.155s from polesitter Perez.

Its tyre degradation issue on the hard tyre was even worse in traffic, with Sainz saying he was 'eating his tyres alive'.

"Right now, we're not where we want to be in terms of race pace, in terms of the car balance in general and even in dirty air following [another car]," Sainz added.

"If we already overheat the tyres in clean air, then imagine following, we just eat them alive. And we need clean air to produce some kind of decent lap times."

Additional reporting Matt Kew

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton being hurt by specific design element on W14 F1 car

Alpine calls for rethink over F1 grid box rules
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races

Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races

Verstappen feels he "should have won" Saudi F1 GP without reliability issues

Verstappen feels he "should have won" Saudi F1 GP without reliability issues

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen feels he "should have won" Saudi F1 GP without reliability issues Verstappen feels he "should have won" Saudi F1 GP without reliability issues

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test

Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test

NAS NASCAR Cup

Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

Rovanpera: WRC Mexico points haul “quite okay” considering road position

Rovanpera: WRC Mexico points haul “quite okay” considering road position

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Rovanpera: WRC Mexico points haul “quite okay” considering road position Rovanpera: WRC Mexico points haul “quite okay” considering road position

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.