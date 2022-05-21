Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 tech: A close look at Aston's Martin's controversial upgrades Next / Bottas loses F1 engine in Barcelona as Friday nightmare continues
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Fuel system issue forces Ferrari into Sainz F1 chassis change

Ferrari has been forced into changing the chassis for Carlos Sainz’s Formula 1 car ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix due to a fuel system issue that emerged on Friday.

Luke Smith
By:
Fuel system issue forces Ferrari into Sainz F1 chassis change
Listen to this article

Ahead of his home grand prix weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Sainz finished second in opening practice on Friday before taking fourth in FP2, ending the day three tenths of a second off teammate Charles Leclerc’s benchmark time.

But Ferrari has now revealed that a fuel system issue on Sainz’s car has prompted it to complete a chassis change ahead of Saturday’s running in Spain.

The switch was reported by FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer in his most recent update on Saturday morning, confirming the scrutineering declaration form for the car had been completed after the chassis change.

Ferrari subsequently confirmed that this was “due to a fuel system issue”. There is no penalty or sanction for the chassis change.

Ferrari debuted a number of updates for its F1-75 car on Friday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which Sainz felt had “definitely got potential” as the team looked to get back in contention against Red Bull at the front of the pack.

“We've seen some changes in the behaviour of the car which is good when you bring upgrades, because you want to see some actual changes,” Sainz said.

“So yeah, [I’m] happy to see them working and happy to see them performing. At the same time, I think we didn't do the right steps going into FP2 and we we made ourselves a bit slower.

“We know maybe which direction not to go, and we need to go back into a feeling that I had in FP1 that was better.”

Read Also:

Despite topping the timesheets in FP2 for Ferrari, Leclerc was uneasy about the team’s long-run pace, having complained that his tyres were struggling. He said after FP2 that he hoped Ferrari could “find quite a bit of pace for tomorrow” and that “at the moment, we are just not strong on race pace”.

Sainz is not the only driver to have undergone a chassis change ahead of final practice in Spain on Saturday.

McLaren was forced into switching the survival cell on Lando Norris’s car as a result of damage that was found by the team on the underside of the car after running over the kerbs.

The FIA also confirmed that both Ferrari and McLaren broke the curfew in order to complete the change, each using the first of two exceptions for the season.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 tech: A close look at Aston's Martin's controversial upgrades
Previous article

F1 tech: A close look at Aston's Martin's controversial upgrades
Next article

Bottas loses F1 engine in Barcelona as Friday nightmare continues

Bottas loses F1 engine in Barcelona as Friday nightmare continues
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers Spanish GP
Formula 1

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Red Bull focused on checking for IP leaks in F1 copy row Spanish GP
Formula 1

Red Bull focused on checking for IP leaks in F1 copy row

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime
Formula 1

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

The F1 rear wing differences at centre of Red Bull v Ferrari fight
Formula 1

The F1 rear wing differences at centre of Red Bull v Ferrari fight

Ferrari chasing answers over Miami F1 low-speed anomaly Miami GP
Formula 1

Ferrari chasing answers over Miami F1 low-speed anomaly

Latest news

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow F1 Spanish GP qualifying as it happens

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
17 h
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.