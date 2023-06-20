Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Sainz: Ferrari able to "show its true pace" at Canadian F1 GP

Carlos Sainz says a lack of tyre degradation in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix allowed his Ferrari team to finally "show its true pace" during the race.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Starting from 10th and 11th respectively after a problematic mixed-weather qualifying session, Charles Leclerc and Sainz successfully used a one-stop strategy to move up the order and finish fourth and fifth.

Not only was getting the race strategy right a welcome reprieve for the beleaguered outfit, but Ferrari also showed much better race pace and consistency in Montreal's dry race after struggling mightily at the high-speed Barcelona circuit.

Sainz said Canada's layout allowed Ferrari to finally show its true pace, which was much closer to that of the front-runners.

"I knew Canada was going to be a better track and it was confirmed on Friday pace already," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about how track-specific Ferrari's improvement was.

"We just confirmed that at a lower deg circuit, also lower speed corners, which we know we are stronger at. And today we could show a bit more our true pace.

"It felt like we would have had fun there at the front if we would have started a bit more upfront. But solid pace, solid strategy also.

"Let's see how the higher speed circuits are, going back to Austria, Silverstone next."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc also cautioned that Montreal's race day performance on the colder, low-downforce Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could yet prove a false dawn if Ferrari can't confirm its new-found consistency in the next couple of races before the summer break.

"I would be careful saying that because I felt like tyre management today wasn't a big thing for anybody," Leclerc replied when probed by Motorsport.com about Ferrari's improved tyre use.

"It felt good. But again, this track is very particular, so I will wait before Austria to hopefully confirm what we felt this weekend."

Both Ferraris stayed out under an early safety car, which eventually gave them the free air they craved to get out of the midfield DRS train.

"We decided to stay on track during the first safety car, which I think was a good strategy. I think we did a great race management today all in all: tyre management, strategy," said Leclerc.

"The feeling with the car was also better than the first part of the season, at least for me, so it's positive.

"But then fourth is not where we want to be. We want to be fighting for first positions again."

Additional reporting by Jake Boxall-Legge

