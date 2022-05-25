Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Next / Bottas surprised by ‘weird’ €50k success from bum photo
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Sainz: Ferrari F1 struggles involve private matters and technical secrets

Carlos Sainz says his struggles to fully get on top of Ferrari’s 2022 Formula 1 car involve private matters and technical secrets.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Sainz: Ferrari F1 struggles involve private matters and technical secrets
Listen to this article

The Spaniard has not been able to get as much out of new ground effect F1-75 as teammate Charles Leclerc, and had another frustrating outing in Spain last week when he dropped down the order with a spin.

Having had a run of incidents in Australia, Imola, and Miami, Sainz is aware that the situation needs to turn around soon so he can deliver better results for his team.

But key to doing that is getting a better handle on how Ferrari’s current car behaves, with him admitting that he is not fully comfortable with how sharp the front end turns in.

Pushed on what specific characteristics of the car he was struggling with, Sainz said the situation was very complicated and could not be fully answered.

“It's very specific,” he said. “It's a lot of detail. It is probably just too much to put into an interview, or to put into words, because I think it also deserves some privacy and some team confidential things.

“I think you can see from the cameras and from everywhere that I'm not there yet with the car compared to last year, and I'm not bragging naturally that the car is a bit too pointy for my liking. But that's the way it goes: you can either adapt yourself, or you can bring your car a bit more to your liking.

“These two things, they take time and they take knowledge and experience. It takes mistakes, it takes trial and error. And this is what I am in the process of now.”

“I can only admire and try in some ways to copy, and in other ways to try to put it a bit more to my liking to be faster.

“I can only admire and try in some ways to copy, and in other ways to try to put it a bit more to my liking to be faster."

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Sainz said his performances were also being put in a bad light because of the way that his teammate Leclerc was so on top of the car and regularly challenging for wins.

“He's driving at a very high level,” he explained. “He's putting together super impressive lap times, with an aggressive way of driving.

“I can only admire and try in some ways to copy, and in other ways to try to put it a bit more to my liking to be faster. And that's it, you know. It sometimes goes like this and, as a driver, you just need to go through a process and challenge yourself.”

Although accepting things were not ideal at the moment, Sainz said he had faith that matters would improve.

“I keep the positivity and the motivation to turn things around as soon as possible,” he said. “It's not been easy.

“You can probably see from the onboards and from the mistakes, that I'm struggling quite a bit to drive this car and to understand how to extract the maximum out of it. It's given me a whole new challenge in my F1 career.

“I'm having to think out of the box, drive out of the box. And with this comes mistakes, and learning things that I'm having to learn.

Read Also:

“I'm putting my head down to try and fight this, and try to make it turn as soon as possible. There's been a combination of misfortune and mistakes from my side, which also counts, no?

“But I think in the future it's going to turn all of a sudden, or it's going to turn a little by little and I just need to keep my head down.”

shares
comments

Related video

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice
Previous article

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice
Next article

Bottas surprised by ‘weird’ €50k success from bum photo

Bottas surprised by ‘weird’ €50k success from bum photo
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids
Formula 1

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids

Magnussen changes mind on Hamilton F1 clash at Spanish GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

Magnussen changes mind on Hamilton F1 clash at Spanish GP

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz: Leclerc able to play with snappy Ferrari a lot more than me Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz: Leclerc able to play with snappy Ferrari a lot more than me

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash Miami GP
Formula 1

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc’s Spanish GP F1 exit caused by MGU-H, turbo failure Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc’s Spanish GP F1 exit caused by MGU-H, turbo failure

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime
Formula 1

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

Latest news

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
11 h
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.