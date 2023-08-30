Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza
Ferrari will return to its “normal position” and should be challenging for podiums in the 2023 Italian Grand Prix this weekend, according to its Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz.
The Scuderia endured a dismal Zandvoort outing, with Sainz classifying fifth as team-mate Charles Leclerc retired due to floor damage.
This came after the Monegasque crashed in qualifying, with both drivers complaining that the SF-23 machine was skittish on the limit and they had "zero idea" how it would behave.
Ferrari has promised an all-new car concept for 2024 and is confident the issues are fully understood. Therefore, Sainz says, the team must just perservere with the car for the rest of the term.
He told Sky Sports: “Don’t get me wrong, we have started to understand what it is [with the handling] but there is very little margin to correct it now that the car is built and the car is pretty much done and developed.
“We know we need to change things for next year but for this year, circuits like Zandvoort and windy conditions and high downforce tracks, we are simply going to be slow.”
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
The Spaniard added that despite the pace deficit (he led the team's Dutch Grand Prix qualifying charge in sixth but was 1.187 seconds adrift of polesitter Max Verstappen), confidence should be taken from how the Ferrari drivers were able to battle with faster cars in a frenetic rain-hit race.
He said: “We were fighting with cars that were a lot quicker than us the whole weekend.
“It was just a whole race of fighting through, getting the calls right… our pace was nowhere near that [to earn fifth place].
“It means we executed the race well; we did everything well.
“I’m happy with the result, not happy with how much I struggled and how difficult it was out there for us.”
Sainz reckoned Ferrari could match its podium finish from Spa as the team contests its home race at low-downforce Monza this weekend.
Anticipating a return to a “normal position”, Sainz said: “For Monza, I expect better things because in Spa, we were a lot quicker than we were [in Zandvoort] and I think honestly, at low-downforce tracks, we should be better and we should be back to our normal position.”
Team boss Fred Vasseur added: “What we can expect is from one weekend to the other, even if [Verstappen] is always at the top of the list, between P2 and P12 is a completely different order.
“At Spa, we were in very good shape. [Zandvoort] was a bit more difficult for us even if the potential was better than the result.
“Each weekend now, we have to start from scratch and nobody can say before who is in front.
“With this kind of convergence of performance, every single detail on the approach - driver management, tyre management and so on - can make a difference bigger than the difference of the package.”
Additional reporting by Kevin Scheuren
Related video
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in
Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023 Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP
Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP
Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain
Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain
Latest news
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza
Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays
DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024
DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024 DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.