Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The F1 implications of Ferrari’s failed Red Bull protest Next / Zhou explains Monaco save that led to "new pants" radio call
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco GP lead

Carlos Sainz has voiced his frustration at Williams driver Nicholas Latifi for impeding him on his out-lap at the Monaco Grand prix, which cost the Ferrari Formula 1 man the lead and a potential win.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco GP lead
Listen to this article

As the Monaco track dried up, Sainz decided to stay out on wets until the track was ready for slicks, a strategy which gave him a great chance to grab a maiden win.

But a slow out-lap meant Sainz was overcut by Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who emerged out of the pits two second ahead of the Ferrari driver when the Mexican pitted one lap later to move from intermediates to slicks.

Immediately after the race, Sainz said it was lapped traffic on his out-lap that had cost him a chance to win.

When asked on Sunday night to explain his anger, Sainz questioned why Williams driver Latifi decided to stay ahead of Sainz when the Spaniard came out of the pits, rather than slotting in behind the Ferrari.

"Well, you can understand the frustration and the feeling that I went through there, because I knew my race was all about that out lap," Sainz said.

"As soon as I exited the pits, I was wheel spinning, obviously on the wet patch. And [Latifi] just managed to sneak in ahead of me.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Ferrari

"Knowing that I was the leader of the race at that time, he could have perfectly just stayed behind me instead of overtaking me, while I have to stay to the right of the yellow line like some others struggled to.

"So yes, he overtook me basically going up, because I had to stay right on the wet patch of the yellow line."

Sainz said Latifi only heeded the blue flags in the tunnel, which meant Sainz lost his advantage of getting one extra lap on slicks compared to Perez.

"I had to follow him through Turn 3, Turn 4, Turn 5, Turn 6, Turn 7 and Turn 8 and at the exit of Turn 8 he got out of the way in the tunnel.

"But at that time, I had already lost the warm-up of the tyre and the time to make a difference on the slick," Sainz explained.

Read Also:

"I believe this slick at that point was already as quick as the inter and for sure not slower than the inter.

"And just because of being stuck behind this slowest car on the grid at that time, it cost me them the opportunity to stay ahead of Checo after the pitstop.

"So you can imagine my frustration, you can imagine my shouting on the radio to get him out of the way but for some reason it took longer than it should."

shares
comments

Related video

The F1 implications of Ferrari’s failed Red Bull protest
Previous article

The F1 implications of Ferrari’s failed Red Bull protest
Next article

Zhou explains Monaco save that led to "new pants" radio call

Zhou explains Monaco save that led to "new pants" radio call
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Perez signs two-year extension to Red Bull F1 contract
Formula 1

Perez signs two-year extension to Red Bull F1 contract

Sainz: Out-lap traffic cost me Monaco GP F1 win Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz: Out-lap traffic cost me Monaco GP F1 win

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari changes Sainz’s gearbox after Monaco F1 qualifying crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ferrari changes Sainz’s gearbox after Monaco F1 qualifying crash

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Latest news

Russell disappointed F1 TV missed "pretty dicey" pass on Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell disappointed F1 TV missed "pretty dicey" pass on Norris

Perez signs two-year extension to Red Bull F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez signs two-year extension to Red Bull F1 contract

Zhou explains Monaco save that led to "new pants" radio call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou explains Monaco save that led to "new pants" radio call

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco GP lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco GP lead

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP Prime

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

After retiring from the lead in Spain with the failure of his turbo and MGU-H, Charles Leclerc looked set to bounce back in style in Monaco. He'd done the hard work in qualifying by securing the all-important pole position and led the wet early phases, but his Ferrari team made critical mistakes in tyre strategy that handed the race to Red Bull and Sergio Perez

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.