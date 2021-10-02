Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder
Formula 1 News

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has made most of podium chances

By:

Carlos Sainz believes it is a “good signal” Ferrari has grabbed opportunities for him to score three Formula 1 podiums despite not feeling “100% at home” in the car.

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has made most of podium chances

Sainz joined Ferrari from McLaren for the 2021 season, and is currently leading teammate Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship in sixth, scoring three podiums and 112.5 points so far this season.

Sainz qualified second for the Russian Grand Prix last weekend, and led the early part of the race before eventually finishing third after timing the switch to intermediates well during a late rain shower that cost a number of drivers places.

While he has managed to score more points and podiums than Leclerc so far this season, Sainz also suffered crashes at a handful of events, including qualifying at the Hungaroring and practice at both Zandvoort and Monza.

Sainz said the crashes showed that he still did not feel fully comfortable with Ferrari’s SF21 car, prompting him to focus his approach on building up confidence through the weekend in Russia.

"I guess you guys have seen from the outside that I’m not still 100% at home with the car,” Sainz said.

“I don’t want to bring back the crashes, but I’ve never crashed in my career. I’m a driver that never puts it in the wall, but for some reason, there have been a few crashes that show that I still don’t fully 100% understand the car.

“[In Sochi] I made a conscious effort also to take it step by step, through free practice, into qualy, and be fast really when I need to be fast instead of being fast straight away in FP1.

“It has worked well, it has given me a good confidence, and I’ve been quick all weekend and I’ve been feeling at home.”

Read Also:

Sainz always said he would be treating 2021 as a year to settle in at Ferrari before his second campaign at Maranello next season.

But he took heart from the fact Ferrari had grabbed the opportunities to score podiums when they had presented themselves, having finished second in Monaco and third in Hungary.

“We’ve used our opportunities to score those three podiums,” Sainz said.

“We just maximise the opportunities that we get. It’s a good signal, a signal that the team, under pressure and in the right moments, we are performing well.

“We are getting the results whenever the chances are coming.”

shares
comments

Related video

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

Previous article

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

11 h
3
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

2 h
4
Vintage

Bruce Craig, auto racing photographer dies

5
Offroad

CORR: Cuffaro Motorsports Pro Lite test summary

Latest news
Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has made most of podium chances
Formula 1

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has made most of podium chances

1 h
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime
Formula 1

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

2 h
Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

7 h
Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away
Formula 1

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

10 h
Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity
Formula 1

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity

Oct 1, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 1: Szafnauer - Whitmarsh arrival won't impact my role at Aston 00:28
Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Formula 1: Szafnauer - Whitmarsh arrival won't impact my role at Aston

Formula 1: Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 00:44
Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Formula 1: Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1

Will Lewis Hamilton's Win Record Ever Be Broken In Formula 1? 01:11:23
Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Will Lewis Hamilton's Win Record Ever Be Broken In Formula 1?

Formula 1: Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat 00:40
Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Formula 1: Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

Formula 1: Series confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal 00:58
Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021

Formula 1: Series confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity
Formula 1

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari Russian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

Sainz: "Strange" Sochi circuit could hold back Mercedes and Red Bull Russian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: "Strange" Sochi circuit could hold back Mercedes and Red Bull

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Trending Today

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

Bruce Craig, auto racing photographer dies
Vintage Vintage

Bruce Craig, auto racing photographer dies

CORR: Cuffaro Motorsports Pro Lite test summary
Offroad Offroad

CORR: Cuffaro Motorsports Pro Lite test summary

Ricky Rudd: Way tougher than LeBron James
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ricky Rudd: Way tougher than LeBron James

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
2 h
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Prime

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Until rain turned the Russian Grand Prix on its head in the closing stages, Lando Norris was set to convert his first Formula 1 pole position into a maiden win. But having recovered well from being shuffled back at the start, Hamilton and his Mercedes team called the changing conditions spot-on for a landmark 100th F1 victory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021

Latest news

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has made most of podium chances
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has made most of podium chances

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.