Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alfa Romeo F1 team owner Sauber Group names new managing director Next / Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival
Formula 1 News

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising

Carlos Sainz hopes that Formula 1 drivers don’t have to live with "annoying" porpoising for the entire season.

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

F1 teams found their first pre-season test at Barcelona in Spain last month over shadowed by their cars suffering from excessive bouncing on the straights.

The issue, which is a legacy of the switch to more ground effect aerodynamics for 2022, affected all teams to some extent but a few were able to get a better handle on it.

However, getting rid of the porpoising without compromising performance will be quite tricky as teams prepare for the start of the season, and that could leave drivers in a situation where they have to endure it.

The reality of what drivers may face should become clearer at this week's second pre-season test in Bahrain, but Ferrari driver Sainz is one hoping for a quick solution.

"It doesn't feel great, obviously," he said. "Especially when you think that we're doing 300 km/h and we're jumping 30-40mm up and down like crazy. Annoying.

"But hopefully it's resolved and it's not something that we need to live with. It's quite on the limit. You have to trust the engineers and everyone around you that it's just going to keep getting better, as we learn these ground effect cars."

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, whose team suffered multiple problems with porpoising in Barcelona, said the shaking around from the bouncing impacted vision on the approach to corners.

"I would say it affects a bit of everything," he said. "For sure it's not very comfortable if it happens, visually it gets a bit tricky and you lose overall load because basically, the level of the downforce goes up and down and it can affect the braking as well.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"One concern obviously is, if you carry on long like that, the reliability of certain parts in the car. So I think that's quite a new thing for every team to learn how to deal with that and how to optimise the set-up to deal with it. I would say it's for sure for everyone been a bit of a challenge."

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly reckoned that teams would need to be mindful about the potential impact of porpoising at certain periods of races, especially when tyre pressures drop and the cars could be naturally running closer to the ground.

"It's not that pleasant," explained the Frenchman. "Driving-wise, it was a bit shocking the first time it happened when we tried the car because we didn't really expect it. But it's just finding ways to go around it.

Read Also:

"We know that in certain circumstances in the race - safety cars, tyre pressure dropping etc - we may face this and it may actually become an issue in the race.

"We'll have to think about all these different situations where things will get a lot worse.

"But at the moment, we clearly have to put development in place to try to improve that because there's clearly some performance and I think some teams got it better than others.

"We're not in a bad place, but clearly, we can do better."

shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo F1 team owner Sauber Group names new managing director
Previous article

Alfa Romeo F1 team owner Sauber Group names new managing director
Next article

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing

Sainz: Wind tunnel model highlights scale of F1 rules change
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz: Wind tunnel model highlights scale of F1 rules change

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari to hold fire on F1-75 upgrades for now
Formula 1

Ferrari to hold fire on F1-75 upgrades for now

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime
Formula 1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Latest news

The questions the second F1 test needs to answer
Formula 1 Formula 1

The questions the second F1 test needs to answer

Uralkali seeks sponsorship repayment from Haas F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Uralkali seeks sponsorship repayment from Haas F1 team

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
23 h
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.