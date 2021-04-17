Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1 Next / Norris says he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Carlos Sainz was left disappointed by his Q2 exit in Formula 1 qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, saying the result “exposed” his lack of mileage with Ferrari.

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage

Sainz narrowly missed out on a top-10 result after a close-fought qualifying at Imola on Saturday, finishing 11th for Ferrari.

The Spaniard was left disappointed after finishing six hundredths off a place in Q3, albeit lapping less than half a second off the overall fastest time in the session.

Sainz called it a "bad day in the office", but felt it showed that he still needs more time to get fully up to speed with Ferrari after just one-and-a-half days of testing and one grand prix weekend in the SF21 car.

"I honestly felt quick all weekend but always felt like I couldn't put the lap together, and qualifying exposed it," Sainz said.

"I was just a bit all over the place, never really managing the put corners together doing the whole lap. Even though I felt quick in the corners that I managed to nail, I just couldn't put it together.

"So I'm disappointed, because I know a lap time was there if I do a good job. I know I could have gone through [to] Q3.

"But at the same time, I think this track has exposed us a bit in terms of that I still lack a bit of mileage, a bit of understanding from the car to exactly know what to expect and to know how to extract the absolute limit of it."

Read Also:

Sainz felt he could have gained a couple of tenths on his final Q2 lap that would have comfortably seen him progress to the final stage of qualifying, proving how close the field is in F1 this year.

"It's tight out there, and every single tenth counts," Sainz said.

"But I know today I left two or three tenths on the table, just by my own means and my own brake balance issues, not managing to put together the balance that I wanted through every corner.

"But at the same time, it's early in the season. I've done very little laps with this car, and I still need to learn. I'm going through a learning curve right now, and I will try and improve."

While Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was able to qualify fourth, Sainz will have to claw his way back into the points on Sunday.

But he was upbeat about his chances, having better faith in his race pace than over one lap.

"I'm always a bit of a Sunday driver," Sainz said. "I always like doing a better job on Sunday. I'm quite confident in that regard and I am sure I can move forward tomorrow."

shares
comments

Related video

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Previous article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Next article

Norris says he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying

Norris says he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

25min
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo on pole as Bagnaia lap deleted

24min
4
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

8h
5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Norris says he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying
Formula 1

Norris says he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying

13m
Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage
Formula 1

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage

23m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

25m
Hamilton never expected to beat Red Bulls in Imola qualifying
Formula 1

Hamilton never expected to beat Red Bulls in Imola qualifying

40m
Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole
Formula 1

Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole

51m
Latest videos
Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
18h

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole

Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc

Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari

More from
Ferrari
Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
18h
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo on pole as Bagnaia lap deleted
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo on pole as Bagnaia lap deleted

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

Latest news

Norris says he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris says he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Hamilton never expected to beat Red Bulls in Imola qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton never expected to beat Red Bulls in Imola qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.