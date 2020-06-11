Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello

shares
comments
Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 2:53 PM

Rubens Barrichello believes managing anxiety is one of the biggest challenges Carlos Sainz will face ahead of his move to Ferrari for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Ferrari announced last month that Sainz would be joining the team from 2021 on a multi-year deal, replacing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

It marks a step up to a front-running team for Sainz, who has spent the entirety of his F1 career racing with midfield outfits Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren.

Barrichello raced for Ferrari between 2000 and 2005, and said that while Sainz may be well-prepared for a move to Maranello, he would still have to manage any anxious feelings in the lead-up to joining the team.

"He's mentally prepared and he's physically prepared, but he needs to control his anxiety," 11-time grand prix winner Barrichello told Motorsport.com.

"He's going to be anxious to get going. My suggestion is for him to do stuff that he can control his mind.

"Meditation was a key success for me, to keep my anxiety low. That's what I would suggest.

"When you work on the future, it makes you anxious. How you have to live in the present is by, for me, working with meditation."

Read Also:

Both Vettel and Sainz still have to complete a season with their current teams before moving for 2021, as does Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, who will replace Sainz at McLaren.

Barrichello said he found it odd that moves were being decided so far in advance, particularly as drivers worked to stay focused on racing with their current teams.

"I find it crazy that you already announce what is your future plan, and then you still have a year to go," Barrichello said.

"It's kind of tough for the mind management. It's really tough for you to be where you feel like you don't belong anymore.

"Because we had no news, it was fantastic for spectators to have that 'oh my God, look, a change!'. Eventually, things will be in place and work well.

"I just find it funny, because F1 has always been the first one to announce stuff that you're not prepared to hear. I hope it's happy and 2021 is going to be good."

Next article
How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

Previous article

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

Next article

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello

42m
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Esports

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

4
Formula 1

Why F1's floor change could lead to unintended consequences

5
WEC

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

2h

Latest videos

F1's Ugliest Cars 10:46
Formula 1

F1's Ugliest Cars

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Latest news

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races
Formula 1

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races

Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello
Formula 1

Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win
Formula 1

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

Ferrari partners with FIA to find female Academy drivers
Misc

Ferrari partners with FIA to find female Academy drivers

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat
F2

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.