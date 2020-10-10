Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in
19 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Sainz blames new upgrade struggles for Eifel GP disappointment

shares
comments
Sainz blames new upgrade struggles for Eifel GP disappointment
By:

Carlos Sainz says McLaren has been left with a lot to understand about its latest Formula 1 upgrade package, after he blamed it for his disappointing performance in qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver only managed to qualify 10th at the Nurburgring, after his team elected to split the aero packages across its two cars. While Sainz ran the new bits, teammate Lando Norris ended up eighth used the old parts.

Sainz said he was far from happy with how things had been, and felt that the new package had not delivered any improvement.

“Since FP3 I was not comfortable with the car,” he told Movistar. “I was able to improve during qualifying, but it still didn't go very well.

“I don't really know what to say, because when you put new things in, you expect to go a little faster than your teammate. But as we saw with Lando in Russia, he also found it difficult to go with the new parts. We have a lot to analyse there.”

Norris said he was glad that he wasn’t running with the new parts, simply because of the extra challenge that comes from adapting to a different concept.

“It is more difficult just because it takes a bit of time to understand the package completely and, when you only have one practice session like we had this morning, it's hard to work out what's the best set-up for it and how to extract all the potential out of it,” said the Briton.

“So that's the difficulty with having the upgrades, and that's what Carlos had to deal with. But I was very happy with sticking with what we knew, and it seems to have paid off. So I'm happy from my side.”

Read Also:

Sainz was unsure whether the situation was made worse because the team did not get a full practice run on Friday to fine-tune the latest parts. But he said even without normal running, the new package should automatically have brought a step forward in performance.

“There is a lot of uncertainty and we lack a lot of knowledge with this new package,” he explained. “I'm not saying it's not better than the other one, but usually when you put something new in, you always expect to go faster.

“This weekend I don't know if it's because there was no free practice on Friday or because we didn't develop it well.”

He added: “Many question marks at the moment. I think I did a good job of developing through qualifying and getting the car in a better window, as we were very far off in Q1. But at the moment we are very far from where we want to be.”

Sainz said that parc ferme restrictions meant there was nothing McLaren could do to recover the situation overnight, as he braced himself for a tough race.

“Parc ferme means we can change nothing to the car for tomorrow,” he said. “So it will be more a day of trying to make some data gathering for the engineers and everyone back home.

“So far, you know, not very happy. It hasn't been a very good day for me. It wasn't a good weekend for Lando in Russia with the new package. So I don't know. We need to double check everything.”

Additional reporting by Sergio Lillo and James Newbold

Hamilton wanted to start Eifel GP on medium tyres

Previous article

Hamilton wanted to start Eifel GP on medium tyres

Next article

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

The 2005 Coke 600 - A race we will never forget
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

The 2005 Coke 600 - A race we will never forget

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

What's the cost of a current Sprint Cup charter? Gene Haas weighs in
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

What's the cost of a current Sprint Cup charter? Gene Haas weighs in

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed to 2022

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

Latest news

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy

Sainz blames new upgrade struggles for Eifel GP disappointment
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz blames new upgrade struggles for Eifel GP disappointment

Hamilton wanted to start Eifel GP on medium tyres
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wanted to start Eifel GP on medium tyres

Verstappen "disappointed" with Eifel GP qualifying result
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "disappointed" with Eifel GP qualifying result

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

The 2005 Coke 600 - A race we will never forget

3
IMSA

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval

40m
4
Formula 1

Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy
Formula 1

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy

Sainz blames new upgrade struggles for Eifel GP disappointment
Formula 1

Sainz blames new upgrade struggles for Eifel GP disappointment

Hamilton wanted to start Eifel GP on medium tyres
Formula 1

Hamilton wanted to start Eifel GP on medium tyres

Verstappen "disappointed" with Eifel GP qualifying result
Formula 1

Verstappen "disappointed" with Eifel GP qualifying result

Hulkenberg: Eifel GP Return "wilder, crazier" than Silverstone
Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Eifel GP Return "wilder, crazier" than Silverstone

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
1h

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.