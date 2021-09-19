Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz said he was happy to see his old McLaren team end its winless streak at the Italian Grand Prix, despite the result being a big blow to Ferrari in the championship.

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

Sainz spent two years at McLaren in 2019 and 2020 before deciding to move to Ferrari, with Daniel Ricciardo coming over from Renault to fill the Spaniard's seat.

Sainz, who scored two podiums for McLaren and came agonisingly close to winning last year's Monza race behind shock winner Pierre Gasly, said he was happy to see Ricciardo and his former crew win McLaren's first race in nine years after having "gone through very hard moments" during its dry spell over the past decade.

"They had even more pace than last year [at Monza]," Sainz said. "I think last year we had good pace, but not as good as what they had this year.

"And the combination of great starts with great pace, I think they managed to put together a solid weekend. For that I congratulate them.

"It is a team, as you know, I have a lot of appreciation [for]. And in some way, I will be happy for my ex-engineers and the people that I've been working with. 

"They've been working very hard. They've gone through very hard moments also in that team and it's nice to see a historic thing like McLaren winning again."

Read Also:

At the same time McLaren's massive 45-point haul - courtesy of its 1-2 victory with Lando Norris finishing second - is a big blow to Sainz and Ferrari as they fight McLaren for third in the constructors' championship.

McLaren had been struggling since the summer break and saw Ferrari starting to build a gap but has jumped back ahead after its Monza dream weekend, leading Ferrari by 13.5 points heading into the final eight races of the year.

"Unfortunately, they are in the fight with us for the championship and it's the worst possible result that we could have for P3 in the championship," Sainz admitted after finishing sixth in Italy, two spots behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

"But we are still within reach. They've used their chances, and congratulations to them, and we will try and get them back in Russia."

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

