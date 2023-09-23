Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble
Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has said he doesn’t regret making set-up changes that may ultimately have compromised him in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Singapore winner will start the Suzuka race from sixth place, lining up two places behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Sainz said that the knowledge that the car might be less competitive at Suzuka encouraged him to try different things on set-up in order to "challenge" both himself and the car.
When that didn't work, he took a step back to a more conservative approach, but he conceded he was "distracted" by the swapping around and didn't have enough time to get fully comfortable with the changes.
"We knew before coming here that this track would expose us a bit more," said the Spaniard.
"Probably with the high-speed characteristics, but also the long corners, high winds like we're having today, it was never going to be easy.
"I took the approach yesterday and this morning to try different things on the car, try to change the balance quite a bit, and try different things on set-up to try and put the car a bit in a different place.
"By the time of quali I saw that it was not quite working, and we had to go back to a more basic set-up, which in the end probably ended up compromising my quali preparation and my weekend in general.
"But I'm happy to try those things, and now focus on tomorrow, see if we can do a good race. I don't think we could have done much more because honestly the McLarens and the Red Bulls this weekend, they look one step quicker."
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Regarding the gamble he took, he said: "Some weekends, where you know the car is weak, you need to challenge yourself, challenge the car a bit and try to put it outside its normal window to see if you can find something. That's what I tried this weekend.
"It definitely didn't help, but I don't think it made my life too complicated. I also think Charles this weekend has been very quick and probably the unpredictability and the balance of the car being so tricky with the wind is not helping."
Sainz suggested that while he had backtracked on the set-up experiments for Suzuka, he had gained useful information for other races.
"Charles must have done a very good lap," he said. "I didn't get a clean sector one in my last lap, which probably accentuated a bit the difference. Let's say he's been a tenth or two quicker all weekend.
"And probably me being a bit distracted trying so many set-ups and never really getting into a rhythm didn't help. But it's an approach that I wanted to take to learn for the future circuits."
Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race
F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP
Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP
Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential Japanese GP tyre wrecker?
Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential Japanese GP tyre wrecker? Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential Japanese GP tyre wrecker?
Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying
Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
Latest news
Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop
Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop
Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed
Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed
What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?
What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?
India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second
India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.