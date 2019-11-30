Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Race in
19 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Sainz dismisses "hype" over losing Norris qualifying battle

shares
comments
Sainz dismisses "hype" over losing Norris qualifying battle
By:
Nov 30, 2019, 5:25 PM

Carlos Sainz has dismissed the "hype" that surrounds intra-team qualifying battles, after losing out to McLaren teammate Lando Norris 11-10 this year.

Norris set the seventh fastest time in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, two positions ahead of Sainz, to end the year with the advantage over his teammate in terms of who has started ahead the most.

But Sainz has downplayed the significance of that tally, especially because there have been occasions – like the last race in Brazil – where he has not been able to properly qualify because of engine change penalties.

Asked if it was frustrating that the tally between him and Norris had been so close this year, Sainz said: "From my side it's not frustrating. Actually I think it's great news for a team to have a guy that pushes you all the way through the year.

"I think Lando has done a great job in qualifying. This year he's been very quick at every point during the season.

"I think you guys look a bit too deep into these numbers because there's always two or three qualifyings a year where someone is unlucky, you don't even take part in qualifying because you have an engine penalty.

"So honestly these 21 races, there's so many things that happened. I think you guys give this battle a big, big hype and it's sometimes you don't even take part in three qualifiers and you put it as 3-0 for someone."

Norris also moved to play down the importance of the 11-10 qualifying tally, saying the thing that mattered more to him was how good a job he did himself, rather than comparisons with Sainz.

"That is not the thing I'm happy about or disappointed about," he said. "The thing that I get unhappy with, like in other races and so on, it's just when I've done a good job or a bad job, it's not who I've beaten or not beaten.

"The times when I've been annoyed was Singapore and Japan when I've made a mistake, and it's cost me one or two positions.

"So the reason I'm happy is because I didn't make any of these big mistakes, I put the laps together and yeah, it put me ahead on the Renault by two hundredths so that's what I'm happy with.

"It's not that I've outqualified anyone or not qualified anyone. It is just the fact I did a better job with my laps and my own performance. So, that is the main thing."

Next article
Wolff "totally okay" if Hamilton has had talks with Ferrari

Previous article

Wolff "totally okay" if Hamilton has had talks with Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Race Starts in
19 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

2
Sprint

Daniel McMillin dies in auto accident

3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR Cup

What NASCAR didn't like about Joey Logano's rear suspension

5
FIA F2

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara fights back to win Race 1

1h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1
2h

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

Latest news

Sainz dismisses "hype" over losing Norris qualifying battle
F1

Sainz dismisses "hype" over losing Norris qualifying battle

Wolff "totally okay" if Hamilton has had talks with Ferrari
F1

Wolff "totally okay" if Hamilton has had talks with Ferrari

Bottas battling illness during Abu Dhabi weekend
F1

Bottas battling illness during Abu Dhabi weekend

Hamilton says pole position drought felt longer
F1

Hamilton says pole position drought felt longer

Abu Dhabi GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Starting grid in pictures

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.