Sainz: Now time to "speed up" talks to find 2025 F1 seat

The Spaniard appeared set to re-sign with Ferrari, but management then became aware that Lewis Hamilton was potentially available - the Briton's latest two-year Mercedes contract actually only containing a fixed one-year term with an option for another season.

With Ferrari president John Elkann and team principal Fred Vasseur able to convince Hamilton to join as team-mate to Charles Leclerc, Sainz has been left without a drive.

While the three-time grand prix winner is highly rated, Mercedes has placed Max Verstappen and junior single-seater star Andrea Kimi Antonelli as its top two targets.





Alternatively, moves to Aston Martin and Red Bull are plausible

Sainz said: "[I'm] talking obviously to a few because that's what my management team and myself should do when I don't have a job for next year yet. So, we're talking to pretty much all of them.

"It's just a matter of obviously going more into detail and seeing the more realistic options and what are the best options for me and for my future, which I don't have any news for you or nothing to say here today.

"The only thing I would say is that, obviously it's time now to speed up a bit everything and hopefully we can get it sorted sooner rather than later."

Despite Carlos Sainz Sr having won the Dakar Rally with Audi earlier this year, it is thought that Sainz Jr is less keen on joining the manufacturer in time for its 2026 F1 entry.

Meanwhile, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff has indicated that his camp will wait until closer to the summer before locking in its new driver line-up.

Alonso "very happy at Aston as "zero chance" Verstappen leaves Red Bull

Sainz's compatriot Fernando Alonso reckons there is "zero chance" Verstappen will leave Red Bull despite the turmoil engulfing the F1 team's hierarchy.

Alonso has resisted pledging his future to Aston Martin, instead highlighting that he is the only one of three F1 champions on the grid who is available for 2025.

This could be because he is making a play for a Red Bull or Mercedes seat.

Alonso has also indicated he wants to resolve his future before the summer but has poured cold water on replacing Verstappen, saying there is "zero chance" the Dutch driver leaves Red Bull.

"If Max leaves Red Bull, maybe that has an impact [on my future]," he said. "But I think there is zero chance of that happening…

"What I want to do is just concentrate on my stuff - I'm here just [for] this race and before summer trying to make a decision of if I keep racing or not, and if I keep racing work where will be the best possibilities.

Asked about progress at Aston Martin, Alonso continued: "I'm very happy. I think I was happy last year, and I am still happy now. I feel good with the team. I would love to be in a stronger position."

Amid rumours that Aston Martin has made a lucrative offer to sign Red Bull chief technology officer Adrian Newey, Alonso continued: "There is no other team in the paddock with the ambition and the plans for the future that Aston has."