Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alpine CEO: Alonso’s Miami F1 penalty "difficult to accept" Next / Albon: Miami F1 result “less surprising” than Australia
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP

Carlos Sainz thinks he physically paid the price in Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix for his early exits from the recent Australian and Emilia Romagna races.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP
Listen to this article

The Spaniard ran a comfortable third in the early stages of the Miami event, but fell away from leaders Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc after the midway point.

While it appeared from the outside he may have struggled with the balance on the hard tyre, Sainz has revealed that the main factor for him was actually his physical condition.

Having taken a knock in his hefty Friday practice crash at Miami, he was also suffering from a lack of race fitness – having retired early in both Melbourne and Imola.

In the Australian GP, he was out on the second lap after spinning off, while in Imola he did not even complete a racing lap after being tapped from behind by Daniel Ricciardo at the first chicane and getting stuck in the gravel.

The back-to-back retirements left Sainz short on mileage and meant he had not completed a full race distance since the Saudi Arabian GP.

“There were no issues with the balance,” he said when asked to explain his form in the Miami race. “The balance was actually obviously tricky because we couldn't keep up with Max and the Red Bull.

“But, on my side, it was more me feeling not 100 percent basically towards the end of the medium stint.

“In the last five laps, I started to get a bit tired on the neck and I couldn't push 100 percent coming from the crash of Friday.

“I will not use it as an excuse, but it was just also maybe lacking in the last two races to get the neck and the body used to these F1 cars.

"Obviously I have been a month without a full race distance and probably that, combined with the crash on Friday, just made me not be able to push 100 percent up until the safety car more or less.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Ferrari

But while feeling he could not give everything in the race, Sainz admitted it was important for him to finally make it to the chequered flag after his recent woes.

“It's not so much a relief – but it’s needed,” he said. “I think I needed to complete a race distance, to get the body back to shape, and also get the feel for the car on used tyres, high fuel.

“I was still doing a couple of mistakes out there during the race, just because I was trying the car and trying myself out there.

Read Also:

“The important thing is that we got a full race in. At some stages of the race I was pretty quick and also the battles, and the feeling with the car in battle with Checo [Sergio Perez], you know what to do with the battery and with the tyres.

“I think it gave me a good understanding of what to do in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine CEO: Alonso’s Miami F1 penalty "difficult to accept"
Previous article

Alpine CEO: Alonso’s Miami F1 penalty "difficult to accept"
Next article

Albon: Miami F1 result “less surprising” than Australia

Albon: Miami F1 result “less surprising” than Australia
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime
Formula 1

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

Ferrari: Red Bull advantage is only around 0.2 seconds
Formula 1

Ferrari: Red Bull advantage is only around 0.2 seconds

Why first year loss hasn’t dented Miami F1 boss' outlook Miami GP
Formula 1

Why first year loss hasn’t dented Miami F1 boss' outlook

Latest news

Alfa Romeo "pleased" with Bottas despite Miami F1 slip
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo "pleased" with Bottas despite Miami F1 slip

Ricciardo: Weight saving on drink made Miami F1 even tougher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Weight saving on drink made Miami F1 even tougher

Why Miami’s first F1 race could never live up to its mega hype
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Miami’s first F1 race could never live up to its mega hype

Mercedes has no answer on Miami GP performance loss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has no answer on Miami GP performance loss

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
11 h
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new

Russia’s involvement in Formula 1 has been big on promise but short on delivery – then reached the end of the road prematurely. MARK GALLAGHER investigates why

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's eagerly-anticipated debut in Miami was the scene for the latest bout for victory between Red Bull and Ferrari. But there was plenty of intrigue up and down the field at F1's newest race, including another stirring drive from a 2022 returnee

Formula 1
May 9, 2022
The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory Prime

The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory

Max Verstappen secured his third win of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Miami after again beating early leader Charles Leclerc. But unlike their Jeddah duel in which the result was the same, the Red Bull driver this time had to stave off a late restart challenge that offered Leclerc an opportunity to turn the tables

Formula 1
May 9, 2022
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.