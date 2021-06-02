Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 News

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

By:

Carlos Sainz says he is enjoying the challenge of adapting to Ferrari’s Formula 1 car in 2021, revealing he had to “change quite a lot” in his driving style.

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Sainz linked up with Ferrari for the 2021 season as a replacement for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, joining the Italian team after spending two years with McLaren.

The Spaniard has already made an impact since joining Ferrari, scoring his first podium for the team at the last race in Monaco with a faultless drive to second place.

But while embedding himself in the team and getting up to speed, Sainz has found the Ferrari car to be “very, very different” to what he was used to at McLaren, forcing him to make adjustments to his approach and driving style.

“My driving style and the way I turn in, brake, carry speed through the corners in different places and different corner types is very different to last year,” Sainz explained.

“I’m having to push myself to open my mind and adapt as a driver. And I actually find it really good fun.”

Sainz would not be drawn on what exactly the differences between the Ferrari and the McLaren car are, with the two teams set to duke it out for third place in the constructors’ championship this year.

"It's something that I keep for myself and my team,” Sainz said.

“Obviously the McLaren might have changed a bit also with the Mercedes power unit. Especially this year, they look particularly good on the straights and and they are very, very strong in that area.

“But driving-wise and balance-wise, doesn't matter if it's low-speed, medium-speed and high-speed, they are completely different cars and I am having to change quite a lot and adapt.

“I know the difference, but I'm not willing to tell you now.”

Read Also:

Sainz has previously faced the challenge of adapting to different cars with limited running, having previously switched from Toro Rosso to Renault mid-season in 2017. He then spent just a single full campaign at Renault before moving across to McLaren.

Sainz raced at McLaren alongside Lando Norris, who felt his former teammate had a knack for making adjustments and adapting to cars even when they were not running perfectly, noting the difference to new partner Daniel Ricciardo.

“Daniel, from what I’ve seen so far, he wants a car that really suits him maybe that little bit more,” said Norris.

“Carlos was good at driving a car that wasn’t always that nice to drive. He was very good at that.

“It’s just one of the things I guess I’ve learned at the moment. Daniel is very fast when he has the car around him and when everything is suited.

“But as soon as there is a couple of problems or, just as most drivers do, as soon as you lose that bit of confidence, then you just struggle a little bit more.

“I don’t think that’s just with him, that’s just something some drivers have more than others – it’s a confidence thing.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Previous article

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

3h
2
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

2h
3
Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

1h
4
Formula 1

Analysis: The story behind the photograph that got F1 talking

5
Formula 1

Latest F1 calendar - All confirmed and cancelled 2020 races so far

Latest news
Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

1h
How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

3h
When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco
Formula 1

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco

16h
French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso
Formula 1

French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso

17h
Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management
Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

17h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku 00:43
Formula 1
22h

Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku

F1: Dutch GP anticipates a 105k crowd for September race 00:36
Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021

F1: Dutch GP anticipates a 105k crowd for September race

Formula 1: Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break 00:43
Formula 1
May 31, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break

Virtual Onboard - Baku City Circuit 01:53
Formula 1
May 31, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Baku City Circuit

F1: Marko - Wolff 'should look at his own front wings' amid protest threat 00:38
Formula 1
May 29, 2021

F1: Marko - Wolff 'should look at his own front wings' amid protest threat

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence
Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari Prime
Formula 1

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc “not too harsh on myself” over Q3 Monaco crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc “not too harsh on myself” over Q3 Monaco crash

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole
Formula 1

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021

Trending Today

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Busch explains what NASCAR's Next Gen car needs to improve
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Busch explains what NASCAR's Next Gen car needs to improve

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello qualifying

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

Sainz tips Norris and McLaren to shine in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz tips Norris and McLaren to shine in Baku

Latest news

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco

French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.